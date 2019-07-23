‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Cast Spoilers So Far

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise starts on August 5, 2019, with a bunch of familiar faces heading to the beach, in search of love … or their 15 minutes of fame, right? This season, contestants from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, along with BIP alums, and other people from the Bachelor franchise will appear. For those unfamiliar with the show, there is an original cast, and throughout the season, additional people are added to the show. This often creates a disadvantage for people who join on later episodes, as many are already “dating” a cast-mate. The point of the show is to “find love” or get paired up with people long enough to stay on the show. Often, hearts are broken, people get into fights, drama erupts, and people get sent home. Usually, there is at least one engagement that takes place and sometimes a wedding. This season, Reality Steve has reported that there are multiple couples who get engaged and even a cast member who is a completely new face.

Get to know more about the new season, its cast members, and the couples who get engaged in our spoilers below. If you do NOT want to know any of the spoilers so far, STOP READING NOW.

“Bachelor In Paradise” 2019 Premiere Date Changed

Originally, Bachelor in Paradise was scheduled to air on July 29, 2019, but it was pushed back one week for The Bachelorette. The start date for season 6 of BIP is now August 5th. It will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.

“Bachelor In Paradise” 2019 Cast

When it comes to the revealed cast members on the show this season, they include:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Christian Estrada

Clay Harbor

Connor Saeli

Dean Unglert

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Jordan Kimball

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Whitney Fransway

Wills Reid

Which Couples Get Engaged on “Bachelor In Paradise” 2019

Demi Burnett is rumored to come out as bisexual on the show, with her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, joining the cast. Reality Steve reported that the two are now engaged. The other two couples who are reported to have gotten engaged are Chris Bukowski to Katie Morton and Dylan Barbour to Hannah Godwin.

“Bachelor In Paradise” 2019 Couples Still Together

In addition to the couples who got engaged, there are also some who are just dating but who are still together. According to a tweet from Reality Steve, “Those asking if Dean & Caelynn are still seeing each other post BIP? Well, they certainly aren’t hiding it. BIP couples do this every season. They can’t show they’re together by posting pics w/ each other, so they just post from the same exact place at the same time.” Marie Claire has reported that another two cast members end up together after each leaves the show and they are Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway.

Who Gets Married on “Bachelor In Paradise” 2019

Last season on Bachelor In Paradise, Chris Randone got together with Krystal Nielson and they’re still together, so they’re getting married on the show shouldn’t be much of a shock. Blogger Reality Steve revealed on Twitter, “Shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise based on their recent engagement party and meeting in Paradise last year, but Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson will be getting married next week in Mexico as part of filming for Bachelor in Paradise.”

Blake Horstmann Is The Villain on “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 6

Blake Horstmann may have been beloved as a contestant on The Bachelorette but, this season on BIP, he may be the villain. And, he actually dated several of the contestants prior to filming. Cosmopolitan reported it was “revealed that Blake had previously hung out with Tayshia, then had sex with Caelynn the next night, then had sex with Kristina THE NIGHT AFTER THAT. In case that wasn’t enough Bachelor incest, he also may have had a thing with Hannah G.” Horstmann also flip flops with his choices this season.

Reality Steve stated that, “Blake let this show get to his head, has no shame in hooking up with numerous women from the franchise, and it’s come back to bite him in the ass. I will add that since this info has started making the rounds, I’ve heard about others in Bachelor Nation not on BIP who he’s hooked up with/DM slid as well.”