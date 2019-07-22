Bachelorette Star Luke Parker Joins Twitter & Lashes Out In Tweets

At the end of fantasy suite dates on The Bachelorette season 15, Hannah Brown and Luke Parker’s rollercoaster relationship finally came to a dramatic end. Though she tried to rid herself of him for good, he returned to her presence both during the Men Tell All special episode and on Twitter as his elimination aired for the world to see.

Before the highly-anticipated fantasy suite episode aired, Luke Parker announced on Instagram that he created a Twitter account and asked fans if he should live-tweet the episode. Though he only sent out a couple of tweets as the episode aired (including one that read “I would love to tweet more, but it’s tough watching something that I take so seriously be made fun of so easily”).

After the episode, however, he took to Twitter to continue the religiously-motivated argument that ended his relationship with Hannah, writing to her directly. Criticizing the decisions she made on the show (namely, choosing to have sex with two of her final four contestants), he started the feud writing “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.” She responded to his criticism by saying “time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?”

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

The public argument continued back and forth on the social media platform, with several Bachelor alums chiming in to defend Hannah. The two did not reach an amicable conclusion to their difference in opinion (Luke later told her “If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me”).

Although Hannah ended her relationship with Luke last week by angrily sending him home, previews show that that was not the last of Luke Parker on the show. In addition to being a major part of the season’s “Men Tell All” special, Luke returned to Hannah in Greece one last time in an effort to win her back, and that encounter will air before the special. The synopsis reads “Hannah faces the men she rejected, and the 17 jilted bachelors confront her; Luke P.’s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed; a preview of Season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.'”

Don’t expect his newly-made Twitter account to be referenced during the special, since the episode was taped a few weeks before its air date (and therefore a few weeks before Luke introduced himself to Twitter). He may, however, live-tweet the episode the way he live-tweeted the fantasy suite dates.

Has anyone seen the show Unreal on Hulu? #bachelorette — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 18, 2019

His most recent tweet about the season read “Has anyone seen the show Unreal on Hulu? #bachelorette.” The tweet draws attention to Unreal, a scripted comedy that exposes and satirizes what goes on behind the scenes of a show that closely resembles The Bachelor. He is suggesting that his image was fabricated by production to create a particular image that would help ratings and create a good show. Nevertheless, many of the cast members involved, who were also subject to production’s portrayals of their character, assert during the Men Tell All that he really was the season’s villain.

