Bachelorette Overnights Location 2019: Where Was the Episode Filmed?

It’s finally time for the overnight date episode of The Bachelorette season 15. Last week, Hannah decided to give roses to all four men after their hometowns, which means she will be enjoying one-on-one dates in a beautiful and exotic location with Luke, Jed, Tyler, and Cameron.

We’ve seen Hannah and her men travel all over the world, building their relationships and navigating drama. To finish up the season, the cast will be traveling once more to enjoy a week of fantasy suite dates in Greece.

In April, ABC’s press release overviewing the season to come clued Bachelor Nation in to where the overnight dates would be this year. The release said “This season, romantic excursions will take Hannah and the men to remarkable locales around the globe, including Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia and Greece.”

Sexpectations? Exceeded. It's the most dramatic Fantasy Suite date in #TheBachelorette history, TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/60gXhbJpGm — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 15, 2019

The episode description reveals that “Hannah and Peter enjoy time aboard a luxury yacht; after a day at the spa with Tyler, Hannah hopes to build her emotional relationship with him; Hanna discusses her other relationships with Jed; Luke shares his feelings on the fantasy suite.” Although Hannah says “We are in Crete, Greece” during the promo video for the episode, each date features a different activity and will offer a different fantasy suite location, so it is possible that Hannah will travel all over Greece on tonight’s episode.

While promoting tonight’s episode on Instagram to her 1.5 million followers, Hannah geotagged photos taken during overnight date filming in both Crete and Santorini.

In one photo, Hannah tagged her location as Porto Elounda Golf & Spa Resort, suggesting that that is the resort she and the team stayed in for at least part of their time in Greece; the resort is in Crete. According to the resort’s website, it boasts 8 different restaurants and 4 lounges. It also has a private golf course and a “Six Senses Spa” with an extensive treatment menu. Since a big part of Hannah’s date with Tyler takes place at a spa, it is possible that this was the location of their date, pre-fantasy suite.

Based on the promo for tonight’s episode, we also know that Luke and Hannah take a helicopter ride as part of their one-on-one date, and the synopsis reveals that Hannah and Peter spend their date on a yacht. Both modes of transportation would make it very easy for the show to move its date location from one spot to the next in Greece, highlighting a greater number of vacation-worthy spots throughout the country’s islands.

Hannah’s four remaining men (Luke, Jed, Tyler, and Peter) had not shared anything on social media about the overnight date episode at the time of publication, denying fans additional insight into their specific date locations.

It is likely that the finale, which airs on July 29, was also filmed (at least in part) in Greece. Unless, of course, ABC kept their finale location out of the overview press release to surprise viewers with one last romantic change of scenery before the season comes to an end.

Tune in to new episodes of The Bachelorette season 15, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.