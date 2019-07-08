Who Gets Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight? 7/8/2019

Episode 9 of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After last week’s episode, which saw tensions grow between Hannah Brown and resident “villain” Luke Parker, Hannah will go on dates with each of the remaining contestants.

The official synopsis for episode 9 reads, “Hannah visits the hometowns and families of the final four bachelors — Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, Peter Webber and Tyler Cameron.” The titular Bachelorette chose not to send anyone home last week, so fans are waiting with baited breath as she decides who to eliminate tonight.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 9 of The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, the contestants who get eliminated tonight are Luke Parker and Peter Weber. Hannah sends Luke packing during the dinner portion of their overnight date. The conflict seemingly boils down to the fact that Hannah had sex on some of the previous overnight dates, and Luke isn’t happy about it. “So, let’s talk about sex, and let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys,” Luke says in the promo. “I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

Hannah becomes enraged over his comments. “I can’t believe you just said that to me. I don’t owe you anything at this point,” she tells him.” Later, we see her address the Luke fiasco in a confessional. “You don’t own me you don’t get to decide what I can and can’t do because you’re not my husband,” she continued. “Even my husband, the person I’m gonna be with, is gonna allow me to be my own person.” Luke has been the show’s so-called “villain” during the season, bumping heads with the other contestants and criticizing Hannah for some of her actions.

Hannah Sends Luke Parker Home During Their Overnight Dinner Date

According to Entertainment Weekly, even Luke’s family was leery of his chances heading into tonight’s episode. In the teaser, Hannah talks with them about some of his more controversial incidents. “It was like Luke against… basically, I feel like the rest of the house,” she explained. Luke was similarly doubtful that he and Hannah are meant to be. “I felt like I was walking on eggshells,” he admitted. “I felt like I had to say and do all the right things, which is obviously the worst mindset.”

The details of Hannah’s overnight date with Peter Weber have remained largely under wraps. What we do know is that the pair seem to enjoy a romantic boat ride, and that they lock lips at one point. In the episode’s preview, Peter decides to reveal that he’s in love with Hannah. Based on the fact that Peter gets the elimination rose, however, it’s safe to assume that Hannah doesn’t reciprocate.

Her decision to eliminate Luke and Peter means that there are only two contestants heading into next week’s episode: Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.