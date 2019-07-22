Who Gets Eliminated on Next Week’s Bachelorette Finale?

Episode 11 of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After last week’s episode, which saw Hannah Brown break off ties with Luke Parker, Hannah will face down the men she already sent home.

The official synopsis for episode 11 reads, “Hannah faces the men she rejected, and the 17 jilted bachelors confront her; Luke Parker’s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed; a preview of Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.” But which contestant will Hannah eliminate during next week’s episode?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 12 of The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, the contestants who get eliminated during next week’s episode is Tyler Cameron. Tyler was originally touted as the winner of the season. “For the next 2 months you will hear all sorts of stories regarding the ending,” Reality Steve reported. “It’s the same song and dance every year. But here you go. She picked Tyler and that’s where we’re at.” But, this reportedly is not what happened. The spoiler source has corrected his report and revealed that Jed Wyatt is the true winner.

Tyler has been a fan favorite, and he talked about his chances of winning during a Glamour interview. “From what I’ve seen, there’s a lot of things I really adore about her,” he said. “She’s a real-ass woman. She’s her. She doesn’t care. She’s unapologetically Hannah B.—and I love that. I adore that. So I think things like that will keep me very, very interested, and I’m excited. I’m real and I’m true, and you’re going to get that from me, and you’ll see that with me and Hannah.”

Hannah recently opened up about the show’s finale and why she chose to send Tyler home over Jed Wyatt. “I will tell you that I’m happy and, ultimately, this season and how it all turned out is not how I thought it would be. It just wasn’t,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s safe to assume there’s a lot of twists and turns on the way to the finale. It doesn’t mean that it’s not good. I think it happened the exact way that it was supposed to, and I feel really excited and blessed to have the opportunity that I’ve had and feel really good and want you all to see what that is. I can’t really tell you much more.”

While some fans have speculated that Hannah and Tyler have continued a relationship after the show, Reality Steve has confirmed that there is nothing happening between them. Their on-screen chemistry has no bearing on their relationship today. Marie Claire also hints at the possibility that Tyler could be the next Bachelor, though there has been no official report about his involvement yet.

Tyler is dealing with some legal issues offscreen. According to USA Today, he’s gearing up for a court appearance for a car crash that occurred shortly after the reality show wrapped shooting. Tyler is scheduled to appear in court on August 6, after he rear-ended a pickup truck while driving in his hometown. The crash caused an estimated $15,000 in damages, and Tyler was given a traffic citation for careless driving.