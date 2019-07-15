Who Gets Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight? 7/15/19

Episode 10 of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After last week’s episode, which saw Hannah Brown unable to send anyone home, Hannah will decide which of the remaining contestants will win her heart.

The official synopsis for episode 10 reads, “Hannah and Peter enjoy time aboard a luxury yacht; after a day at the spa with Tyler, Hannah hopes to build her emotional relationship with him; Hanna discusses her other relationships with Jed; Luke shares his feelings on the fantasy suite.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, the contestants who get eliminated tonight are Luke Parker and Peter Weber. This was initially reported as being the results of episode 9, but Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoilers guide is currently one week behind, meaning that that written notes for episode 10 will not occur until next week.

Hannah sends Luke packing during the dinner portion of their overnight date. Their conflict reportedly boils down to the fact that Hannah had sex with Peter Weber in a windmill on one the previous overnight dates, and Luke isn’t happy about it. “We know the topic of sex is brought up. We know Hannah is not happy with Luke at this point,” Reality Steve reports. “It will all come down to HOW Luke handled this, HOW he brought it up, and HOW he treated her in that moment.”

Hannah gets reasonably upset by Luke’s comments. “I can’t believe you just said that to me. I don’t owe you anything at this point,” she says during the teaser.” Later, we see her address the Luke fiasco in a confessional. “You don’t own me you don’t get to decide what I can and can’t do because you’re not my husband.” Luke has been the show’s de facto “villain” throughout the season, starting fights with the other contestants and criticizing Hannah for some of her choices.

Hannah Sends Luke Parker Home During the Overnight Dinner Date

There was some speculation that Tyler Cameron would be eliminated during tonight’s rose ceremony. In a sneak peek clip, Hannah sits down with Tyler and says that she enjoys the chemistry and physical attraction they share, but worries that they don’t have a genuine emotional connection.

“I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other. But there’s a concern for me about our physical relationship,” she said. “And so I have to kind of reset myself sometimes and think, Okay, that’s great. You know that that’s there. But it has to be more.”

Despite the speculation, Reality Steve has confirmed that Tyler makes it through, and Peter Weber is the contestant who gets sent home. This surprising decision leaves Tyler and Jed Wyatt as the final two heading into the season 15 finale.