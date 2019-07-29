Who Gets Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight? 7/29/19

The finale for The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After last week’s episode, which saw Hannah Brown break off ties with Luke Parker, Hannah will face down the final three contestants and decide which to send home.

The official synopsis for episode 12 reads, “Hannah’s love story continues in Greece, where she feels torn between the three final men; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience.” But which contestant will Hannah eliminate during part one of the finale?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on episode 12 of The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, the contestant who gets eliminated from the final three tonight is Peter Weber. “Part 1 of the finale on the 29th, will actually start with the rose ceremony in Greece where Peter got eliminated, then I’m guessing we’ll go to a live segment with Peter and Hannah, and then so on and so forth over two nights,” the source explained.

Prior to being sent home on tonight’s episode, Weber told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve never felt this intensely for someone. I 100 percent can see this woman as my wife. Like, 100 percent.” Weber recently ran into controversy when his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, accused him of ending their serious relationship in order to appear on the show.

Peter Weber Gets Eliminated During Tonight’s Episode of ‘The Bachelorette’

This is the same accusation that was leveled against another Bachelorette finalist, Jed Wyatt. “I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him,” Lutes explained. “I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn’t telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram.”

“He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well,” she continued. “He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me.”

Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Recently Accused Him of Dumping Her to Appear on the Show

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison appeared on the Bachelor Party Podcast, where he discussed the allegations against Weber and whether there’s validity to them. “Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging,” he told podcast host Lauren Zima.

“Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around. I just want to give Peter a chance to talk, because I know some things… and maybe she didn’t know. That’s the thing too, and if she doesn’t know the truth about it, it may have looked crazy to her, or may have seemed crazy.”