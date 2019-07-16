‘Bagel Boss Guy,’ Chris Morgan Could Face ‘Bed Intruder,’ Antoine Dodson in Boxing Match

Internet hothead and infamous bagel lover, Chris Morgan just signed up for an alternative way to relieve his stress other than yelling at random women and bagel shop employees about his height.

Morgan inked a deal with fighting promoter Damon Felder Monday that would put him in a boxing ring against other “viral celebrities,” per TMZ.

Morgan’s name shot across the Internet last week after he erupted on a Bagel Boss employee who he claimed was making fun of his height.

The video originally posted to Facebook by Diana Reyes and eventually posted to Twitter by Reyes’ friend and fellow witness, Olivia Bradley captured the incident thoroughly.

“This man walked into bagel boss this morning flipping out on a worker that was making his breakfast calling her names and claiming she had a smerk [sic] on her face when other people got involved telling him to stop being rude and sticking up for the working this is what happened,” Reyes’ caption said. “He began ranting about women in the shop.”

“so [sic] in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. f*ck this guy,” the post on Twitter stated.

After the customers stepped in and tried to calm Morgan down, he started a diatribe about his dating life.

“You’re degrading women, why is that OK?” Reyes’ friend, Olivia Bradley, can be heard asking before the man launches into a rage about how women judge him on dating sites.

“Why is it okay for women to say ‘you’re five feet on dating sites, you should be dead,’ and that’s OK?” the man responded.

“Who said that to you here? Nobody,” Bradley can be heard saying.

“Women in general have said it on dating sites you think I’m making that sh*t up?” the man responded. “Everywhere I go I get that same f*cking smirk, with the biting lip.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has publicized rants he has made about his height in public spheres. He broadcasted most of his hot-headedness on his YouTube page, which has now been taken down. Our team at Heavy gathered and saved a few of those videos, as well as documented them in an in-depth explainer on Morgan.

Morgan’s rant made him an instant celebrity, whether for better or worse as the man now calls himself a modern-day Martin Luther King.

“I have a mission. The girls hate me, they don’t like me, that’s fine,” he told the Daily Mail. “I’m not stopping and the world is going to hear me. I want equality for everybody.”

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea 🏳️‍🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

Morgan will now have the chance to prove himself in the ring against other Internet celebrities, as he is confident he will come out on top.

The Fight Will Take Place on September 7th in Atlantic City

Morgan, who hails from the Long Island town of Bay Shore, New York is excited to take his talents to Atlantic City and prove to everyone that his height won’t be a factor when fighting other Internet celebrities. He’s so confident that he even told TMZ that he doesn’t need any training to come out as victorious.

“No, I don’t need no training. I’m prepared,” Morgan told TMZ. “I’ll whoop his ass.”

Morgan didn’t share any other secrets on how he might win the match. After the TMZ reporter asked him what his strengths in the ring are, Morgan delivered a typical “Bagel Boss Guy” response.

“What’s my strength for fighting? Getting possessed,” Morgan said as he looked into the camera.

Everything else is a surprise, said Morgan.

After the reporter pushed him on training again, Morgan told him to have patience.

“Just sit back and wait,” Morgan said. “Put your 3-D glasses on, eat some f*cking popcorn and you wait!”

Morgan Could Battle ‘Bed Intruder,’ Antoine Dodson in the Ring

Antoine Dodson, the man who went viral after this interview explaining how he helped his sister escape a suspected rapist in 2010, could be on the opposite side of Morgan come September 7th, per TMZ.

Dodson’s infamous quote became an instant meme in the early 2010s, as thousands of remixes have come out since his interview went viral.

“Well, we obviously have a rapist in Lincoln Park. He’s climbing in your windows, he’s snatching your people up, trying to rape them. So y’all need to hide your kids, hide your wife and hide your husband because they raping everybody out here,” Dodson said in an interview with WAFF. A line that quickly became famous across the web.

Although Dodson hasn’t been officially booked as Morgan’s opponent, Damon Felder, the promoter who booked Morgan is optimistic Dodson will be across the ring from Morgan come September 7th.

“There’s a possibility he may fight Antoine Dodson,” Felder told TMZ. “We’re open to fight anyone.”

Whether it is Dodson versus Morgan or Morgan versus another viral Internet celebrity, September 7th is a date that will undoubtedly go down in Internet history.