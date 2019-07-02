Beth Chapman’s Celebration of Life Planned for July 13 in Colorado

Beth Chapman’s family has planned a celebration of life, in lieu of a funeral service, in Colorado. The event is set to be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, on July 13 at 2 p.m. The service is open to the public and doors will open at 1 p.m.

The two-hour celebration of life is expected to be a more joyous gathering — as opposed to a funeral, which is generally somber.

“When you attend a celebration of someone’s life, you should expect to experience a joyful event. As the name implies, you’re there to celebrate rather than mourn. This is often at the request of the deceased before he or she died. The event may appear to be more of a party than something commemorating the person’s death. It is less likely to go by the format and conventions of a religious funeral service,” according to The Spruce.

The Chapman family had told the public that two different public services were going to be planned in honor of Beth; one in Hawaii and one in Colorado.

“As you may know, Beth had two homes – Hawaii and Colorado. In her own words, she said, ‘I love Hawaii the most,’ so we are sending her off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” read a statement shared with the public on Leland Chapman’s Facebook page. The statement also noted that there would be another public event planned for Colorado.

Beth died on Wednesday, June 26, after a battle with throat cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beth Chapman’s Celebration of Life Will Be Attended by Her Husband & Other Family Members

Beth Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, will be in attendance at the celebration of life. While it’s unclear how many of the Chapman kids will be heading to Colorado for the event, it is presumed that many of her children will be on-hand and some may give speeches and reminisce about some of the wonderful memories they have of their mom.

Two of Chapman’s daughters, Bonnie and Cecily, have both shared information about the Colorado service, but neither has confirmed whether they will be attending.

Beth Chapman’s Family Held a Paddle out in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Saturday

This past Saturday, the Chapman family invited the public to Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki for a paddle out in honor of Beth. A paddle out is a ritual that honors the life of someone who has passed away. Traditionally, they are held for fallen surfers, but the ritual has been adopted by many beach-front communities.

Beth’s paddle out included a chant known as an ‘Oli and a prayer. Following the prayer, several people paddled out into the ocean and shared a special moment. Many placed ocean-friendly loose flowers into the ocean in Beth’s honor. Beth’s daughter, Cecily, took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the beautiful event. You can see one of them above. You can see other photos here.

READ NEXT: Read About the Paddle out Honoring Beth Chapman’s Life