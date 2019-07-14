When Is the Final Episode of ‘Big Little Lies’?

Tonight, the penultimate episode of Big Little Lies will air on HBO. That means that the last episode of the season will air next week, on July 21.

Fans are already curious if they can expect a season three, and according to Cheat Sheet, a third season renewal is unlikely.

In an interview with TVLine, HBO President Casey Bloys discussed the possibility of a third season, saying, “I love this group of people – I would do anything with them… But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.”

He continued, “Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure… But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”

Bloys also said that season 2 was an opportunity to close out the franchise in a way that “feels satisfying.”

Where Are The Stars Headed Next?

And where are the stars headed next? Shailene Woodley, according to IMDB, will be starring in an Untitled Drake Doremus Project as Daphne. Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan are also slated to play roles in the project, that IMDB described as “A 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.”

And Reese Witherspoon will be starring as Elena Richardson in the TV miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. According to Variety, the series received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, and will star and be executive produced by both Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. “The series is based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. The book traces the fallout in a suburban Ohio community when a single mother and her daughter move into the town and a custody battle erupts over a Chinese-American baby.”

And what do we know about The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman? The show comes from BLL creator David E. Kelley, and is a psychological thriller that will star Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. HBO writes:

The story focuses on a successful therapist, Grace Sachs (Kidman). On the brink of publishing her first book, Grace has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Weeks before her book is published, a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Kidman adds, “David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center.”

It’s unclear at this point in time when the show will begin production.

Be sure to tune into the penultimate episode of Big Little Lies airing tonight on HBO.

