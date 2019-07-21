‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale: What Time & Channel Is It On?

Tonight, the season 2 finale of Big Little Lies will air on HBO at 9pm ET. The synopsis for the episode, titled “I Want to Know”, teases that, “Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.”

When we left off last week, Celeste was being grilled about her sex life in front of a full courtroom. Just before the judge entered her finding, however, Celeste interrupted and said she wanted to call one more witness: Mary Louise.

So, when tonight’s finale picks up, we’ll see just that– Mary Louise take to the stand. This is exciting for a number of reasons: not only will we presumably learn the fate of the Monterey Five, but we’ll also get to witness Meryl Streep in action, and what better way to do so than an epic back-and-forth with Nicole Kidman?

In other news, Shailene Woodley may have spoiled a bit of the show’s ending. When she appeared on Kimmel last week, she dished that at the top of the episode, the women go to visit Perry’s grave and his body is missing. Some outlets are positing that Perry could still be alive, but we’re thinking that isn’t the case, and that Mary Louise has something to do with his body’s disappearance.

Last week, Denis O’Hare, who expertly plays Mary Louise’s attorney on the show, threw the Monterey five for a curveball when he said that the science suggests Perry was pushed, and did not fall, down the stairs. We’re assuming Perry’s body has been exhumed and taken in for an autopsy.

And what about the drowning? All season long, Bonnie has had visions of someone drowning underwater. One of the top fan theories out there is that Bonnie will drown herself on the season finale, unable to bear the burden of guilt.

And what about another season? Can fans look forward to the possibility of a season 3? We’ll be honest: it’s unlikely.

In an interview with TVLine earlier this year, HBO president Casey Bloys said, “I love this group of people – I would do anything with them… But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure… But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”

Be sure to tune into the season finale of Big Little Lies tonight on HBO at 9pm ET/PT.