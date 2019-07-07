‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 5: Top Spoilers

Tonight is an all-new episode of Big Little Lies, and fans are itching to find out what’s in store for tonight’s episode.

So far, one of the most contentious points of the season has been the character of Dr. Reisman. So much so, in fact, that Insider recently interviewed psychologists and psychiatrists to ask what they thought of the doctor.

In one scene in particular, Dr. Reisman attempts to get Madeline to vocalize why she cheated on Ed. Kelly Scott, a psychotherapist at Tribeca Therapy who watches the show, recently told the outlet, “My overriding feeling is that the therapist is provocative without a goal. She’s just trying to stir up conflict without framework [for helping her patients],” Scott said.

Another nefarious character in the season has proven to be none other than Meryl Streep, herself, as things between her and Nicole Kidman’s character come to a head. Since joining the show at the top of the season, Streep’s Meryl Louise has been inserting herself into the drama of our main characters. She even directly asks Jane Chapman’s character why her son Perry would ever sexually assault her, and whether or not she asked for it.

The Internet has already started to dispel their theories about what’s to come in season two, and we’ve collected some of the top fan theories below.

One of the theories is that Celeste will kill Mary Louise. She’s already gotten physically abusive with her mother-in-law, and on last week’s episode, we saw that she could find that violence is just the right answer when it comes to dealing with the woman.

Another theory is that Bonnie’s daughter could be Perry’s. Mamamia quotes a Reddit user who proposed the theory, and wrote, “I’m convinced that Bonnie had some kind of relationship with Perry… She killed him and the show keeps flashing back to her at the Elvis party…” If that is true, that could completely change the dynamic of the Monterey Five.

The reddit user went on to write, “I think they had an initially consensual affair and Perry started to beat her. She cut it off, but not before he got her pregnant with her daughter. When she saw Perry beating the women at trivia night, she was reminded of her own experience with him and pushed him down the stairs.”

Could it be true? And what can we make of Perry’s twin brother, whose name has been mentioned a few times? It’s unclear exactly what role he will play.

Devoted watchers have also proven to be fans of Jane’s new boyfriend, Corey Brockfield, who some are guessing is actually a cop in disguise. As Romper points out, he’s extremely charming and awkward, which would be the perfect cover up for someone who’s really got it out for the Monterey Five.

What else will unravel as the show continues? Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode on HBO at 9pm ET/PT.