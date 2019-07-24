Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chandler Powell is Bindi Irwin’s fiance. The couple announced their engagement on July 24, which also happens to be Irwin’s 21st birthday. The couple met and began dating in 2015.

Irwin wrote on her various social media profiles, “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️.”

While Powell said on his Instagram page, “She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

Powell proposed to Irwin, daughter of the legendary “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, at the Australia Zoo. In response to the joyous news, Irwin’s mother, Terri, tweeted, “Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!”

Here’s what you need to know the future Mr. Bindi Irwin:

1. Powell Has Said in the Past That He ‘Loves’ Living in the Zoo With Irwin

Powell, who is originally from Florida, describes himself as an “American in Australia, adventuring around the world,” on his Twitter profile. In December 2018, Powell told People Magazine that he loved living at the zoo where Irwin works as a conservationist. Powell said, “I’ve got my khaki on and I am loving it!”

2. The Couple Has Battle Rumors That They Were Secretly Engaged for Months

In late 2018, Irwin and Powell were beset with rumors that they had become secretly engaged. Irwin told US Weekly in response to the rumors, “I think it’s really lovely when people ask about [our possible engagement]. It actually … means a lot because people are so supportive and caring.”

Irwin went on to stress to the magazine that when the couple does become engaged, it will not be kept a secret. Looks as though Irwin was true to her word.

3. Powell Has Been Skate Boarding Since the Age of 4

Powell, a native of Seffner, Florida, has been a professional wakeboarder since 2012. On his official profile, his stance is described as Goofy. At the age of 17, Powell was the subject of a feature in the Tampa Bay Times where he was described as one of the best wakeboarders in the world.

Powell went on to tell the newspaper that he had transitioned from skateboarding, which he began at the age of three, to wakeboarding. By the age of four, Powell told the Tampa Bay Times that his parents had built him a half pipe in their back yard. His mother, Shannan Powell, told the newspaper, “One of his relatives gave him a skateboard when he turned 3 and we all thought it was a little crazy. He would go out in the yard and dramatically fall off of it all the time. Looking back, what I think he was doing was teaching himself how to fall the right way.”

Powell told the Tampa Bay Times that in 2009, he went with his father to wakeboarding event in Orlando and was “hooked” on the sport. In a separate interview with the Plant City Observer, Powell talked about getting involved in Wakeboarding saying, “I started right before my 13th birthday and got sponsored at the end of 2010, so I was 14 at the time.” By 15, he had began entering professional competitions.

Powell told the Times, “I’ve only been doing this for a few years, but it’s taking me to some awesome places. I’m looking forward to a lot more.” At the time of the article, Powell was a junior at Strawberry Crest High School. He told the newspaper that due to his travel schedule, he enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program in order to complete his education. Powell would go on to graduate with a 6.2 GPA and enrolled at the University of Central Florida.

4. Powell’s Father Was Also a Star in the World of Wakeboarding

The Tampa Bay Times reported in January 2014 that Powell’s father, Chris Powell, was once a major figure in the world of wakeboarding. Chris Powell said that he competed at the first World Wakeboarding Association event in 1988. Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, Chris Powell talked about getting his start saying, “I was into kneeboarding back then and Jimmy Redmon (who helped design the modern wakeboard) came to us with these boards that looked like a surfboard but had straps for your feet. We ended up in the first contest in Austin and it took off from there.”

5. Powell’s Brother Was Present During the November 2015 Paris Terrorist Attacks

Powell’s brother, Cameron Powell, was present at the Stade de France to watch France vs. Germany in Paris on November 13, 2015. The game is remembered forever for the coordinated terror attacks that took place inside the stadium, in addition to other attacks that occurred around Paris on the same night. Those attacks claimed the lives of 129 people and injured over 350 more.

Cameron described what he saw in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times saying, “It felt like it shook me to the bone… We were physically shaking but telling ourselves it was okay.” Cameron was in Paris as part of his job with Live Nation entertainment.

Cameron said that after being released from the stadium, he and his friend walked for more than an hour to the apartment where they were staying as police warned against taking trains. Cameron discussed the chaotic scene with armed police present on seemingly every street in Paris. He said of the spate of terrorist attacks impacting Paris, “I think everybody is kind of tired of it here. That’s a lot for one country to take.”

According to Cameron’s LinkedIn page, he is a graduate of the University of Florida and is based in Orlando as part of his job as Director of Brand Management with Live Nation. Both Chandler and his brother are enthusiastic soccer fans.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School