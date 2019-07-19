Blueface: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blueface, an American rapper and songwriter, boldly declared himself the best lyricist in the hip hop game, according to social media.

“Hey cuz, that’s on my mom and my sis: I’m the best lyricist in the muthafuckin’ game, bro,” he said. “I might not have the best flow, sound—uh, I don’t know what the fuck ya’ll be listening to when ya’ll be listening to this other bullshit, but when it come to wordplay, cuz? Come on, bro.”

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, went on to spit some lines from an unreleased song.

“I’m at the Ritz Carlton hotel blowin’ zips/This is a non-smoking room/But can no ho tell me shit/’Cause bitch, I’m the shit,” he rapped, before adding, “Oh my fuckin’ goodness.”

“Blueface says he’s “the best lyricist in the game”…do y’all agree?” WORLDSTAR asked the Twitterverse.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Blueface is From Los Angeles & Played Football

According to XXL, Blueface was originally more interested in football than rapping. Blueface attended Arleta High School in Los Angeles, California. The school’s coach Bill Coan told XXL that “he was very coachable” as the team’s starting quarterback in 2014.

Blueface reportedly graduated from Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, California, in 2015. He received a scholarship to play football at North Carolina’s Fayetteville State University, where he attended for two months before dropping out.

After dropping out, Blueface told the outlet that he “was gonna keep trying to do football, play like, junior college, until, you know, [I] make that happen. My mom had moved after I went to college, so it was just me, trying to pretty much do college and support myself and get a car and shit like that. Once that became too hard, I guess I just went back to the streets and shit.”

2. Blueface Went Viral in 2018

Blueface released the music video for his song “Respect My Crypn” on October 8, 2018. He quickly went viral for rapping off-beat and flashing a face tattoo of Benjamin Franklin.

The three-minute-long video has been viewed over 30 million times and prompted over 55,000 comments.

“Blue face told the beat it could have a head start,” Swervo commented.

Corban Starkey said, “his voice was on the highway the beat ain’t leave the house yet.”

“It’s kinda weird to get a tattoo of a slave owners face, on your face,” Conan McRyan said.

Blueface went on to release “Thotiana” in January 2019, which became a huge hit. The song climbed to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also remixed by artists like Nicki Minaj, Desiigner, Tyga, Soulja Boy, and Young M.A.

3. Blueface Allegedly Kicked His Mom and Sister Out of the House

On July 1, 2019, the Shade Room posted a video of the dramatic incident between Blueface his mother and his sister, when he allegedly kicked them out of his Los Angeles home.

According to Complex, Blueface is currently in a relationship with two women, one of whom is the mother of his child, 2-year-old JaVaughn. When one of Blueface’s girlfriends refused to greet his mother, an argument erupted between the girlfriends and his family.

Blueface reportedly sided with his girlfriends and subsequently kicked his mom and sister out of the house. In the video, Blueface can be seen pushing his sister Kali down the stairs.

4. Blueface Was Supposed to Go on Tour Recently

Blueface was promoting his Buss Down Tour on social media, which was supposed to kick off on July 13, 2019 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and conclude on October 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. The performer was to be accompanied by NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, 9lokkNine, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.

According to Ticketmaster, however, most of the tour dates have been canceled. While Blueface has not commented on the cancellations, people are still hoping to see a show.

@bluefacebleedem bro I need you to get these legal issues straightened out so your Queens show don’t get cancelled like the CT one. I’m opening for your tour date in NY and I ain’t trynna deal w this shit. You got people out here ready to buss down on some thots.. — Mike Mutz MILLERSZN ENT (@MikeMutz7) July 13, 2019

“@bluefacebleedem bro I need you to get these legal issues straightened out so your Queens show don’t get cancelled like the CT one,” Mike Mutz wrote on Twitter. “I’m opening for your tour date in NY and I ain’t trynna deal w this shit. You got people out here ready to buss down on some thots..”

5. People Are Reacting to Blueface’s Comments on Social Media

Will simply posted a photo of a clown in response to WORLDSTAR’s tweet.

Homie stays on beat for ONE song and thinks he’s Kendrick pic.twitter.com/EW1XGQ1GLq — JWOODZ (@J___WOODZ) July 18, 2019

“Homie stays on beat for ONE song and thinks he’s Kendrick,” JWOODZ wrote.

Legiondary shared a gif of Pinnochio saying “you have potential.”

blueface is really the worst rapper ever — y██r (@yaiirylean) July 19, 2019

Another user said Blueface is the worst rapper ever.

blue face got some cute word play i just don’t like how he rap 😂 — brat💚 (@nadiaangel7_) July 19, 2019

“blue face got some cute word play i just don’t like how he rap,” another user wrote.

Blue face go hard, weak ears wouldn’t comprehend 🤷🏼‍♂️ — ´.23® (@IvSecond) July 19, 2019

Another user stood up for the rapper saying, “Blue face go hard, weak ears wouldn’t comprehend.”