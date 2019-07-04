Boston Fireworks 2019 Time on TV & 4th of July Schedule

Boston Pops is an annual fireworks display and, for the 2019 edition, the show will air for three hours on TV. Tonight, the event will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on several channels. Read on for the details on what to expect, what channels to watch the show on and more.

Boston Fireworks 2019 Time: The show will broadcast from 8 – 11 p.m. ET and the actual fireworks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, according to NBC Boston.

Boston Fireworks 2019 Channel: This year’s spectacular is set to air on Bloomberg Television and will also be streaming on Bloomberg.com. The show will also stream on the Bloomberg mobile and OTT platforms. For mobile listeners, the event can be heard on the Bloomberg Radio app. Nationally, the Boston Pops event can be found on SiriusXM channel 119. For those in the Boston area, you can also watch Boston Pops via the 7News – WHDH Boston.

Bloomberg Television and Radio’s Al Mayers released the following statement, “Bloomberg is incredibly proud to support the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular for the third consecutive year. As the media partner for the event, we’re honored to expand this impressive celebration of our country and tribute to our military to a global audience across TV, radio, digital, and mobile platforms.”

Boston Pops Location: The 2019 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular take place at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. If you would like to watch the event in person, gates open at the Hatch Shell area at 9 a.m. local time on July 4, 2019. People can also watch at the Esplanade. Many roads may be closed near the Esplanade and public transportation may be packed so be prepared for traffic. Find all the road closures listed here. There will also be a screen at The Greenway, which will be live-streaming the broadcast of the concert event.

Boston Fireworks 2019 Performers: According to the Boston Globe, the performers this year include the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra with conductor Keith Lockhart, Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, The Texas Tenors, and Amanda Mena. Guthrie will deliver a Summer of ’69 tribute, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, according to the official Boston Pops website. Meanwhile, Mena and The Texas Tenors are each from America’s Got Talent, so they may look familiar to AGT fans.

For the show’s opening, there will be a traditional F 15 Eagle flyover, carried out by the 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts. This will be followed by a special flag presentation by the United States Air Force Honor Guard from Washington, D.C.

Boston Pop 2019 Hosts: The co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Americas, Alix Steel, and co-anchor of Bloomberg Markets, Carol Massar, are the returning hosts of the show. Bloomberg Markets: European Open co-anchor Matt Miller will provide additional reporting. And, Boston Bloomberg Radio reporter Janet Wu will report via the digital stream for the event.

Other big fireworks events that are televised include Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and A Capitol Fourth. Macy’s annual event will air on NBC, while A Capitol Fourth will broadcast on WHYY and PBS.