Brenna D’Amico Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce on Instagram

Brenna D’Amico has paid tribute to Cameron Boyce following his tragic death. Boyce died on Saturday, July 6, after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The seizure was caused by an “ongoing medical condition,” according to Boyce’s family.

On Sunday afternoon, D’Amico took to Instagram to pay tribute to Boyce.

“I don’t have the words right now. All I can say now is that he had so much more to do and so much more to give. He was amazing in so many ways. I will miss him forever. My heart goes out to his mom, dad, sister, and everyone who loved him so so much,” she captioned the pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

They Met on the Set of ‘Descendants’ & Boyce Denied They Dated

D’Amico and Boyce met back in 2015 when they were both cast in Disney Channel’s Descendants. In the television movie, D’Amico played the role of Jane and Boyce played the role of Carlos. It is believed that the two became friends — at the very least.

There have been several rumors that D’Amico and Boyce dated for two years, but he previously denied those rumors.

“I’m dating five people. I’m dating [Dove], I’m dating Sofia [Carson], I’m dating Sofia’s sister [Paulina], I’m dating Brenna [D’Amico], I’m dating Sophie [Reynolds], I’m dating everyone and I’m dating none of them,” he told TOPPtube in a 2017 interview.

D’Amico & Boyce Co-Starred in ‘Descendants 3’ Which Will Be Released on August 2

D’Amico is best known for her role in Descendants. She starred in the first film in 2015 and reprised her role as Jane in 2017 for the second film. She and Boyce recently filmed Descendants 3, which is slated for release on Friday, August 2, on the Disney Channel.

“The teenage son of the king and queen of Auradon offers the trouble-making children of villains a chance to attend prep school in the kingdom,” reads a description of the first Descendants movie on IMDb. The movies are extremely popular with elementary-school-aged kids.

The films also star actresses Dove Cameron, Sarah Jeffery, and Keegan Connor Tracy.

Keegan Connor Tracy shared a touching tribute to Boyce on Sunday as well.

“Darling, sweet Cameron. I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent. You, the baby of the crew, so young they were forever pumpkining you out for ‘fake Carlos’. To have watched you spin your way through these years with kindness and humility and just begin to come into your own…it is cruel and ugly to see that taken away. I send an ocean of love to your family with whom you were so close and who must be drowning in heartache. As a mother, I simply cannot comprehend. It is small comfort that at least you shone more brightly in your few years than most do in a lifetime. Dance through the stars, keep shining. I just still cannot believe,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

Several other celebs have also paid tribute to Boyce. Some of his closest friends have not yet posted about his passing, however, perhaps because it’s simply too overwhelming.

READ NEXT: Everything You Need to Know About the Cameron Boyce & Brenna Amico Dating Rumors