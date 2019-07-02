Britney Spears Debuts 4-Pound Weight Loss & a Vegetable Chart

Britney Spears has been working hard to take off those last, stubborn four pounds and she’s finally done so. The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to let her fans know that she’d lost four pounds and decided to share a table of vegetables that helps get her through. Aside from her regular workouts, Spears is also sure to keep her diet in check.

Spears has been fairly active on social media lately and often posts videos of herself working out or just enjoying life. Her latest post seemed to be geared to helping others live healthier lifestyles.

Spears has always had a great body and isn’t shy about showing it off. She frequently posts photos and videos of herself wearing ab-bearing tops and short shorts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Admitted Having ‘Weak Eyes’ Amongst Other Things & Wanted to Share the Vegetables That Help Her Cope

In her post, Spears mentioned that she’d been suffering from various ailments, including asthma and headaches, but has found that certain foods have really helped her keep those ailments at bay.

The first part of Spears’ post was a video. She appeared in a pair of khaki shorts and a floral crop-top with three-quarter sleeves.

“Okay, so I just lost the four pounds that I’ve been wanting to lose,” Spears says, looking into the camera. She appears to be standing on a balcony on the second floor of her home, overlooking a foyer. “But now these are the fruits and vegetables that I eat to keep it all off,” she added.

If you swipe right on Spears’ post, you’ll be able to see the vegetable chart. The chart includes various ailments from diabetes to memory loss and lists some vegetables to consume to help battle each thing.

“I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches. So this chart has helped me so much with those problems… and my weight!!! Whoop whoop. As mother of pearl would say …. it works well for children too,” Britney captioned the post, which you can see below.

Spears Posted an ‘OOTD’ Montage 3 Days ago

Just a few days ago, Spears uploaded another video in which she filmed herself wearing a few different outfits. She showed off her “outfit of the day” and implied that she sometimes changes her clothes more than once in a day.

“Sometimes, I have more than one OOTD,” Spears captioned the post along with a winking emoji. You can see the post below.

The post was met with some interesting comments from fans, many of whom said they did not approve of Spears’ dresses.

“I love you, Britney Spears, but your dress sense is shocking. Now you are a mature woman you could dress so much more classy,” wrote one Instagram user.

“When you’re 40 but you dress like you’re 18,” wrote another.

The comments didn’t stop there. While some people defended Spears, the overwhelming majority seemed keen on tearing apart her post.