Cameron Boyce’s ‘Grown Ups’ Co-Star Adam Sandler Posts Tribute

Actor Cameron Boyce has died. While he is known for his roles on Disney Channel’s Jessie and the television film series Descendants, he’s also being remembered for his role in Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler. Boyce played Keithie Feder, the son of Lenny Feder (Sandler).

Grown Ups was released in 2010 and also starred Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade. Boyce reprised his role as Keithie in Grown Ups 2, which was released in 2013.

Not long after his death was confirmed, social media users began talking about Boyce’s role in the Happy Madison production and a clip on him posted on Twitter went viral. Many people who weren’t super familiar with Boyce didn’t realize that he was in these popular comedy films.

Grown Ups has been trending on Twitter along with several other things like “#RIPLuke” (referencing Boyce’s character in Jessie) and simply Jessie.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adam Sandler Posted About Boyce Calling Him the ‘Nicest, Most Talented, and Most Decent Kid Around’

Actor Adam Sandler took to Instagram to post about Boyce shortly after news of his passing broke.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler wrote.

Sandler’s post received more than 224,000 likes in the first 30 minutes it was posted.

Boyce died on July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. According to his family, the seizure was related to an ongoing medical issue but further details were not released.

So far, Sandler is the only main actor from the Grown Ups films to post about Boyce’s death.

‘Grown Ups’ Was the 1st Major Film That Boyce Starred in

i want to bring this iconic scene from grown ups 2, i mean even tho this scene was funny, it's even inspiring and cameron boyce really did great as keith feder here in this movie, i already miss him and i can't believe he passed away :((( pic.twitter.com/NOI7iUjUdu — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡 ♡ #SUGAxHeize (@chwewithluv) July 7, 2019

Boyce was only 20 years old at the time of his death. Many would say that his career was just starting to take off. He was incredibly talented and had so much more life to live.

Back in 2008, Boyce landed his very first movie role in the horror film Mirrors. However, his role in Grown Ups really seemed to put him on the map. Although he was only 11 years old at the time, Boyce’s humor really came through and he was perfectly cast to play Sandler’s on-screen son.

Grown Ups tells the story of five friends and former teammates who reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend after their high school basketball coach dies.

Despite not having a huge role, fans of Boyce really enjoyed watching him in Grown Ups.

“I’m just at a loss for words. Never in a [million] years did I think this day would come so soon. Cameron Boyce, thank you for everything you’ve done. Jessie was one of my favorite childhood shows and I always loved watching the movie Grown Ups,” one social media user tweeted.

“Rest In Peace, Cameron Boyce. You were a fantastic actor in Grown Ups among other films/shows. You are going to be missed everywhere on Earth. Rest easy, friend,” tweeted another.

There are hundreds of other similar tweets as well.

