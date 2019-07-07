Cameron Boyce’s Last Instagram Photo & Post Before His Death

Only a day before he died, Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old Disney Channel star, took to his Instagram page and posted a last photo. It didn’t appear that anything was amiss.

On Instagram, Boyce had more than 8 million followers. He did not caption the picture, which you can see below, other than to tag the site @i_d, which calls itself “The original #fashion and #style bible.” It’s a profile shot, and he’s wearing a bandanna. ABC News broke the news of Boyce’s death on July 7, 2019, reporting that the actor had died in his sleep of a seizure from an ongoing medical condition that was not disclosed.

People filled the comment thread under the last photo with heartbreaking tributes. “i grew up watching you on jessie man, this really hitting me hard. rest in peace cameron ❤️” wrote one. “rest in peace 🙏🏻 you will be missed. 💔” wrote another. One person, perhaps wishing the death reports were a hoax, wrote on Cameron’s Instagram thread: “respond to this or like if you’re alive.” Sadly, though, Boyce’s family has confirmed his death.

Here’s the last photo:

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce Posted Other Recent Photos Showing Him in Bed & Having Fun With Friends

Boyce was fairly active on Instagram in the week before his death. A week ago, he posted a photo showing him lying in bed wearing a hat. He also posted photos showing him with friends. He recently wished his dad a happy Father’s Day. You can see Boyce’s Instagram page here.

“Who’s who?” he captioned this Instagram photo.

Boyce hadn’t posted on Twitter since 2018.

A Disney Channel spokesperson told ABC News: “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

According to his Disney Channel biography, Cameron Boyce was “Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and dubbed an old soul by many who have encountered him, it’s no surprise that Cameron Boyce possesses an all-encompassing appreciation for the arts. His love of performing began in a dance studio, which then transitioned him into commercials, and not long after television and film.”

“Boyce has graced screens both big and small,” the bio reads, “starring alongside the likes of Kiefer Sutherland in ‘Mirrors,’ Shia LaBeouf in ‘Eagle Eye,’ and Adam Sandler in ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘Grown Ups 2.’ Other credits include CBS’ ‘Code Black,’ Disney Channel’s ‘Jessie,’ as well as Disney XD’s ‘Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything,’ which saw the best series debut in Disney XD’s 15-year history.”

