Cameron Boyce’s Last Twitter Post Was About Being Hacked in 2018

Cameron Boyce has died. The actor was very active on social media but used Instagram more than Twitter. He had 1.32 million followers on Twitter (and more than 10 million on Instagram) and his last tweet was from 2018.

Boyce passed away on Saturday, July 6, after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The 20-year-old Disney star had been dealing with an “ongoing medical condition” according to his family.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” a spokesperson told ABC News on behalf of the Boyce family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Boyce’s Last Tweet Was on June 3, 2018 & Was About Him Getting Hacked on Instagram

In June 2018, Boyce ended up getting hacked on Instagram. The Descendants star didn’t get hacked just once, however. He got hacked twice. He took to Twitter to let his fans know that he had been hacked.

“Welp. The day has finally come. I’ve finally been hacked on Instagram,” he tweeted.

After he regained access to his Instagram account, he posted about the hacking. He uploaded a video of himself sitting in bed wearing a hat and a white tank top. When he pressed record, he smiled into the camera, laughed a bit, looked away, and voiced his frustrations with an audible “gahhh.”

“I’ve always thought social media should take a back seat to real life… even if this is a big part of my career. Getting hacked twice in the span of a week or so wasn’t fun… no. But the truth is I don’t care about Instagram like most. We can talk about identity fraud and my privacy and my livelihood and my stress levels etc. etc. lol… but what really pisses me off is the situation you guys were put in and I’m sorry for that. I honestly thought to myself a couple of times in the past week that having this account is just stupid added stress, not only in my life, but in ALL of our lives. Let’s be real you guys, none of us are better off because of this. But I’m also not blind. I see the world for what it is… right now we’re closer than ever and somehow at the same time the furthest apart we’ve ever been. I find that twisted as hell,” he captioned the video.

Despite the invasion of privacy and the “stupid added stress,” Boyce decided to keep posting on Instagram and wanted his fans to know that his posts were honest and positive.

“I’ve decided to keep my Instagram because while I don’t post EVERYTHING about my life, what I post is truthful. I try to be positive and self-deprecating and make my mom smile with every post. So I’m gonna keep doing that because I think we need real stuff on here. Especially because social media isn’t going away any time soon. Much love guys,” he wrote.

Fans Have Been Leaving Condolence Messages on Boyce’s Last Twitter Post

Despite Boyce not having a strong Twitter presence in recent months, several of his fans have been using the social media platform to leave their condolences.

“Gone entirely too soon. Rest easy bro,” one Twitter user commented.

“Rest in peace. We love you,” wrote another.

“We will miss you,” echoed a third.

READ NEXT: Cameron Boyce’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Background