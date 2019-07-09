Cameron Boyce’s Roommates Karan Brar & Sophie Reynolds Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Cameron Boyce’s Roommates Karan Brar & Sophie Reynolds Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Cameron Boyce’s roommates Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds have paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“You were the greatest thing to have ever happened to me. I love you so much, Cam. wish I had more to say right now but I don’t think words will come for a while. Thank you to everyone who sent such kind words my way. know I haven’t been responding but it truly means a lot,” Brar captioned a photo of Boyce at the beach.

“My family. My person. My heart. Maybe someday I’ll be able to put everything cam was into words, but right now it just hurts a little too much. Please, hug everyone you love. I wish I could,” Reynolds captioned a photo of her and Boyce.

