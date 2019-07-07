Salma Hayek Pays Tribute to ‘Grown Ups’ Son Cameron Boyce on Instagram

Actor Cameron Boyce’s family confirmed earlier today that he passed away in his sleep on July 6, 2019; he was 20 years old. As news of his sudden death spread, friends and past castmates took to social media to pay tribute to the young film and TV star, including Salma Hayek, who played his mother in Grown Ups 1 and 2.

In the caption, she wrote a touching tribute to her professional and personal relationships with Boyce: “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

One of Boyce’s first film roles was in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups. He starred as Keithie Feder, the son of Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek’s characters, a role he reprised in the film’s 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2.

Sandler paid tribute to his on-screen son with his own Instagram post earlier today. He shared a black and white photo of Boyce, writing “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”