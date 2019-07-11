Cameron Boyce’s Father Posts Heartbreaking Last Photo on Instagram

Victor Boyce, father of the late Disney star Cameron Boyce, penned a heartbreaking post on Instagram accompanied by what he says was a photo taken just hours before Boyce passed away. His family confirmed that he died from an epileptic seizure. He was 20.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️”

The post by Victor Boyce had raked up nearly 200,000 likes within an hour.

Boyce played character Luke Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie. He also starred in the channel’s movie-musical franchise Descendants, the final installment of which airs in August.

Boyce Died From a Seizure Caused By Epilepsy

Boyce’s family confirmed his death Saturday July 6 and by Tuesday said Boyce died “due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” in a statement to People magazine.

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing …”

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner issued a press release about Boyce’s death and possible cause:

“Actor Cameron Boyce died Saturday in his North Hollywood home, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced. In the early afternoon of July 6, Cameron Mica Boyce (DOB: 05/28/99) was found unresponsive in his home located in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood. Authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m. An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.”

There’s Been a Tremendous & Global Outpouring of Love & Grief Over the Loss of the Popular Young Actor, Including From Former First Lady Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a poignant message and lovely photo of she and Boyce.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House, and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.”