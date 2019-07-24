Camila Morrone, Leo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Camila Morrone and Leo DiCaprio are getting serious. Some are wondering if a wedding could be in the works, according to People.

The 22-year-old model has been dating the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor for quite some time. Despite the difference in age, the couple has reportedly moved past casual dating.

“They seem pretty serious,” an insider told People. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morrone Was Born In Argentina

“Mi primer amor,” Morrone wrote on Instagram in April 2019, which translates to “my first love” in English. The model was in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the time.

Morrone was born in Buenos Aires on June 16, 1997, to male supermodel Maximo Morrone and Argentinian actress Lucila Solá. Several years later, Camila’s younger brother Sky was born.

“Just a public appreciate post for my dad, who happens to be my best friend,” Camila gushed on Instagram. “Just really grateful for every moment together.”

“You and I,” Lucila wrote on Instagram as she shared an old photo of her and Camila. It is easy to see where Camila got her stunning looks.

Her mother has been in a relationship with Al Pacino since 2009. Camila refers to Pacino as her “stepfather” although he and her mother have not yet married.

Morrone currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

2. Morrone Recently Turned 22

Morrone posted a photo on June 16, 2019, in celebration of her 22nd birthday.

The young model already has quite an influential platform, having acquired over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where she documents her career and travels. Unfortunately, Leo doesn’t appear on her feed.

Morrone also has quite a lot of influential friends, including supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who frequently appear on her social media.

3. Morrone is Signed to IMG Model Management

“I’m a happy Latina today 🙏 @voguemexico cover out now, shot by @morellibrothers for 17 Latin American countries,” Morrone wrote on Instagram. “A massive honor.. thank you a million times.”

According to IMG, Morrone began modeling in 2016 when she teamed up with Victoria’s Secret for their lookbooks and catalogues. Shortly thereafter, Morrone made her runway debut for Moschino’s 2017 resort collection, appeared on the cover of Vogue Turkey, and landed a coveted spot in the LOVE annual advent calendar.

“My dad was doing Versace before y’all were even born,” Camila wrote on Instagram. Modeling skills clearly runs in the family.

4. Morrone Has Appeared in Films

While Camila has made a huge splash as a model, she has recently turned her focus over to acting. According to her IMDb page, Morrone has racked up six acting credits.

Morrone made her acting debut in James Franco’s 2013 film Bukowski. In 2018, Morrone starred in two films, “Never Goin’ Back” and “Death Wish.” In 2019, she played the role of Mickey Peck in “Mickey and the Bear.”

According to IMDb, “Mickey and the Bear” follows Mickey Peck as she is faced with the responsibility of taking care of her addict, veteran father. The film, which was written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio, went to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

At the festival, Morrone wore Bulgari and Miu Miu as she wowed on the iconic red carpet.

5. Morrone and DiCaprio are Old Family Friends

According to Us, Morrone and DiCaprio have been “family friends” for a long time. A source told the outlet that the two had known each other for more than 10 years, as Leo is close with Camila’s “stepfather” Al Pachino.

Camila and Leo were first romantically linked in December 2017 after they were spotted shopping together at Barneys in Los Angeles.

Recently, there have been rumors that Camila is pregnant, however, those rumors are false.

According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for DiCaprio said, on the record, that he is not expecting a child with Camila.

“Get you someone who looks at you the way I look at my food baby,” Camila wrote in October 2017. That might be as close as she gets to pregnancy for a while. Fans will just have to wait and see!