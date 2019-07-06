Carly Schroeder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carly Schroeder, the actress turned U.S. soldier, graduated Basic Combat Training, according to military.com.

“Army life is very different from Hollywood,” Schroeder told the site. “There are some similarities, but Army life is very uniform. Everyone is very disciplined and everyone is treated equally.”

The site reported that Carly easily made friends during training, however, she kept her career as an actress on the backburner until those friendships were cemented because she didn’t want to be treated differently.

Schroeder is reportedly a 09S, a Commissioned Officer Candidate who will attend 12 weeks of tactical and leadership training at Fort Benning, Georgia, before she is officially commissioned.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carly Has Worked as an Actress For 22 Years

According to IMDb, Schroeder was born on October 18, 1990, in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her career started almost immediately, as Carly began appearing in print at three years old and commercials at six years old.

The page shows that Schroeder has racked up 27 acting credits over the years, beginning with the role of Serena Balwin in the television series Port Charles, which aired from 1997 to 2003. She revived the role of Serena in 2017 when the character appeared on General Hospital.

Throughout her acting career, Schroeder also appeared in iconic shows like Dawson’s Creek, George Lopez, Lizzie McGuire, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Carly shared a sweet photo from her time in the Lizzie McGuire “fam bam” on January 12, 2016. It has been 15 years since the show first aired on Disney Channel.

Carly shared another memory with her fans on Instagram. She threw it back to her first on-screen kiss when she played the role of Millie in the film Mean Creek in 2004.

2. Carly Decided to Join the Military in January 2019

In a Facebook post on February 13, 2019, Schroeder shared what led her to join the United States Army. Schroeder said the roles she played throughout her life had prepared her to do so.

“For 22 years, I’ve played dress up for a living,” Schroeder wrote. “As an actress I’ve been kidnapped, gone blind, nearly eaten by lions and murdered on more than one occasion. I tormented Lizzie McGuire’s little brother on the Disney Channel, was a dolphin trainer, the first female soccer player on an all-boys team, and Harrison Ford once rescued me during an intense home invasion.”

Carly graduated with a degree in criminal justice from California Lutheran University. She passed the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test with a score of 92 out of a possible 99 and passed the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT). With her degree and test scores, Schroeder was accepted into Army Officer Candidate School.

3. Carly Had Three Reasons For Joining the Military

While she said there were many, Carly outlined three main reasons for her leaving Hollywood to join the United States Military. According to a comment Carly left on Instagram, she has signed an 8-year contract.

First, Schroeder said going to college “opened her eyes” to global injustices. However, her focus is on human trafficking in the US.

“But on a more tangible micro level, there is human trafficking occurring within the United States,” Carly wrote. “I’ve written papers, spread awareness and as an Army Officer I intend to learn skills I can later apply when I’m on a team helping these victims.”

Carly shared a post on Instagram to warn about the impact of child pornography and human trafficking.

“The U.S. is estimated to host 37% of child pornography sites,” she said.

In addition to online exploitation, an estimated 10,000 children are being smuggled across the border to be abused each year.”

Schroeder’s second reason for joining the military was to amplify her voice with the credibility of becoming a soldier.

“Serving my country will give my voice more validity,” she said. “I can better serve and advocate for veterans once I am a part of their community. The military is a family and family always has each others back.”

The final reason she wrote about was her family. A couple members of her family are currently serving or have served in the past, and she doesn’t want to “let the boys have all the fun!”

4. Her Brother is a Marine and Her Father was a Green Beret

“One of my happiest and most proud moments… Hugging my 6’7 “baby” brother after his transformation into a Marine,” Carly gushed on Instagram in August 2018.

Carly posed for a picture with her dad for Father’s Day in June 2017. She said she watched her father closely for the example he set and the qualities he exuded. Carly clearly had an inspiring example. Both Carly and her father must be extremely proud of each other.

“#mydadcanbeatupyourdad,” she wrote.

“After rucking 47 miles, we donned our berets for the first time,” Carly wrote on Instagram after her graduation at Fort Jackson’s Hilton Field.

5. Carly Was Serving Her Country Before Joining the Military

In a post on Instagram from November 2018, Carly said she will always proudly serve her community and her country.

“Land of the free because of the brave,” she said.

Schroeder spent the weekend gifting more than 200 new or gently used winter jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants to veterans living on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California. In addition, she gave out sleeping bags, blankets, backpacks scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, towels and hygiene packages.

“As I passed out the clothing, I learned that socks are some of the most needed and least donated items,” she wrote. “So next month I will be back with more socks, and winter wear, along with toys and sleeping bags for the children of Skid Row.”

Carly continues to encourage others to live for something greater than themselves, to puruse meaning rather than short-term happiness.