Twitter Reacts to Delay of Chance the Rapper’s Album

Chance the Rapper has been teasing the release of his new album The Big Day, but it’s release date has come and gone. Because of the delay, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their confusion.

Some have taken the angry approach, tweeting at Chance and asking the superstar emcee where the album is. Some have made use of gifs or memes of impatient people to convey their frustration. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Over here waiting for this new album like…. @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/9BpaDjArat — AB (@im_ashleyburch) July 26, 2019

@chancetherapper if the album don’t drop in five ima be triggereddd pic.twitter.com/VJMSIU0WZ7 — Juan.S7 (@JuanS720) July 26, 2019

patiently waits for chance the rapper's album to drop pic.twitter.com/xo49reDv17 — poetic justin 🌗 (@CraigTheExample) July 26, 2019

If you don’t drop the album tonight @chancetherapper ima be at your crib to have a chat pic.twitter.com/Q9hak8t4OC — It be like that sometimes (@davids_high) July 26, 2019

This is not the first time that a prominent rapper has experienced a delay. After the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals, Drake announced that he would be releasing two new tracks.

Despite the expected release date of midnight EST, the Drake tracks didn’t come out until several hours later. The Rapper even jumped on Instagram Live to assure fans that he was running behind and that the release would still happen.

The whole fandom lookin like clowns waiting for this album 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/K1OeM0WDMO — Jalil the Doctor (@Mining_Emeralds) July 26, 2019

We took this game to 14 innings waiting for you to drop the new album, @chancetherapper …#WWindians | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/zsJLpkVOtS — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 26, 2019

Me waiting for @chancetherapper to drop his album tonight pic.twitter.com/xmtorA9wi4 — Archer Johnson (@archerjohnson99) July 26, 2019

Chance has yet to release any messages or address the album delay. Chance has been teasing the release of the album since 2018.

During a recent series ornament Twitter messages, he said that the album would be his first official release, and therefore wouldn’t sound like his acclaimed mixtapes Acid Rap and Coloring Back

https://twitter.com/onlyjackk/status/1154621196039860224?s=21

Other tweets focused on the confusion over whether Chance has plans to release the album at a later date or is simply running behind.

The Big Day follows Chance’s acclaimed 2016 album Coloring Book, which featured Kanye West, Future, and Lil Yachty and netted the rapper several Grammy Awards.

In addition to the forthcoming album, Chance is reportedly working on a collaborative album with Kanye West. A concrete release date has not yet been set. West is also rumored to appear on The Big Day’s opening track “Big Fish.”