How to Stream & Download Chance the Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’

Chance the Rapper is set to release his first studio album tonight. The album is titled The Big Day, and will be the rapper’s first new release since 2016’s Coloring Book. It was preceded by several snippets, and the lead single “GRoCERIES” featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz.
The Big Day will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (July 25) or midnight ET on Friday (July 26) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Chance the Rapper's studio album on iTunes and Apple Music.

Spotify
Tidal
Chance the Rapper's album will also be available to listen to on Tidal.
Preview
Chance the Rapper has been teasing the release of The Big Day for several years. He released the official tracklist during a promo video, which you can check out below.
1. “Big Fish”
2. “On the Run”
3. “Sun Come Down”
4. “Girl in Town”
5. “Hot Water”
6. “Not Single No More”
7. “Do You Understand”
8. “Rooster”
9. “Groceries” (featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz)
10. “Bag”
11. “Even If It Hurts”
12. “Slide Around”
13. “Pray for Real”
14. “Side Things”
15. “Skim Thru”
16. “Five Yr Plan”
17. “Where Ya Goin”
18. “We Go High”
19. “Untitled”
20. “Untitled”
While the album has yet to reveal its feature list, Kanye West has been rumored to appear on the opening track, “Big Fish.” Chance talked about his collaboration with the legendary artist during his appearance on Everyday Struggle. “Kanye has said it before, but I think he thinks like for every move at least for the past few albums, he thinks about himself like 300 years in the future and how people will read things, and figures himself as trying to create a bigger blip on the long timeline,” he said.
“A lot of other people will be stuck in a very small space of where their art reaches or where their thoughts reach after they have died,” Chance added. “I think he does a lot of stuff for the attention of the masses to get that stuff documented and made into history. But I think also a lot of times, the attention he may be seeking is at the immediate detriment of some people who may need the attention more.”