How to Stream & Download Chance the Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’

Chance the Rapper is set to release his first studio album tonight. The album is titled The Big Day, and will be the rapper’s first new release since 2016’s Coloring Book. It was preceded by several snippets, and the lead single “GRoCERIES” featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz.

The Big Day will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (July 25) or midnight ET on Friday (July 26) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Chance the Rapper's studio album on iTunes and Apple Music.

The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Chance the Rapper's album will also be available to stream on the platform.

Tidal

Chance the Rapper's album will also be available to listen to on Tidal.