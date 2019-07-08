Chantel Everett of ’90 Day Fiance’ Shows Off Bikini Body

Chantel Everett and her husband Pedro Jimeno are known for their marital struggles on 90 Day Fiance but fans also seem very interested in Everett’s body. She often shows off her fit and voluptuous figure on the show and fans are taking notice. On recent episodes of the show, Everett appears in a bikini and one of her scenes is shot with her in a sports bra at a gym.

In addition to her reality TV appearances, Everett is also known for posting modeling photos on her Instagram page, along with swimsuit shots of herself.

According to Life and Style Magazine, there are plastic surgery rumors swirling about Everett, especially when it comes to her breasts. In Touch Weekly reported that there are rumors she has gotten a boob job, as fans have noticed she’s looking bustier this season on 90 Day Fiance. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk is a reality show with former cast members who watch the current season and give their own commentary on each episode. Several of the former cast members have commented on the show about Everett’s chest as well. Loren Brovarnik said, “These fucking boobs, they’re like, ridiculous … She definitely got them done … She didn’t have them like that the first season. No way.”

Former cast member Annie Suwan commented, “Look at the first season, she doesn’t have the big boobs.”

In addition to fans wondering about her breasts, some have stated they think she got other “work done”. One fan wrote on Twitter, “How much did Chantel’s t–s and nose cost?”

Whether or not Everett had plastic surgery, she is currently thriving, as she and husband Jimeno have scored their own spinoff reality show with their families. It’s called The Family Chantel and below is a video clip previewing what to expect on the show, along with more shots of Everett in her bathing suit.

Everett and Jimeno’s new show is set to premiere on July 29, 2019.