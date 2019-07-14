Chantel & Pedro’s Family Feud on 90 Day Fiancé

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have both had a rocky relationship with the other’s family since the two first got together. The couple even landed their very own spinoff titled The Family Chantel due to the controversial, dramatic and sometimes violent relationship between the two families.

Newer fans of the show might be wondering what exactly happened between the two families to cause such bad blood. Here’s what we know about Chantel and Pedro’s family feud, and when it all started:

Chantel Lied to Her Family About Her Relationship With Pedro Which Made Her Family Suspicious About His Intentions

The feud between Pedro and Chantel’s families (or as Pedro refers to them: “The Family Chantel,” hence the spinoff title), started years ago during season 4 when the couple was first introduced on the show.

Chantel and Pedro first met through a mutual friend; Chantel wanted to learn Spanish and Pedro wanted to learn English, so they started teaching each other and quickly hit it off. However, Chantel lied to her family when they first got together, told them Pedro was moving to the U.S. on a student visa and left out the fact that she and Pedro had 90 days to tie the knot.

When Chantel’s family found out that the two were getting hitched, they were immediately suspicious of Pedro and his intentions for marrying their daughter. They were concerned that Pedro was using Chantel for his American visa, and that suspicion didn’t sit well with Pedro’s family, who didn’t like the way Chantel’s parents and siblings were treating their son.

The Feud Worsened After Pedro Received His Green Card & Began Sending Money Back Home to His Mom & Sister

As soon as Pedro got his green card and started working, he began sending gifts and money back home to his family, which upset Chantel.

In the clip above, Chantel is upset that Pedro sends his mother and sister gifts and money back home and confronts both women while in the Dominican Republic. His sister Nicole tells her it’s part of his culture to take care of his family, and things quickly escalate from there. When Chantel says she is upset because she lives in a “tiny” apartment with her husband and his family lives in a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Nicole asks her if she wants her mother-in-law to be living under a bridge. Chantel says she spent all of her money bringing Pedro to the U.S., and Lidia jumps in, and angrily says “did I ask you to come here?”

Nicole tells Chantel she is sick of hearing her complain about the same thing over and over and tells Chantel to divorce her brother if she has such an issue with him taking care of his family. Nicole ends the sentence in Spanish, saying “divorce him, period,” but Chantel thought she said “puta,” which means bitch in Spanish. Chantel loses her temper and starts cussing at Nicole, calling her a “f–king whore,” before walking away and shouting “f–king bitch ass, slut ass whore.”

Chantel’s Family Hired a Private Investigator to Look into Pedro & Accused Him of Sleeping With His Sister, Who They Claimed Was Actually His Lover

For years, Chantel’s family has claimed that Pedro’s mother Lidia had “groomed” Pedro to come to the U.S. and find an American bride so he could send money back to the Dominican Republic. Her family has questioned his commitment to Chantel, and accused him of using her “for the American dollar” and for his visa.

Chantel’s family even suggested that Nicole wasn’t actually related to Pedro after he and Chantel had a fight and he went to stay with Nicole at a hotel. AllAbouttheTea.com reports that following that specific episode, Chantel’s family and fans of the show began theorizing on social media that Nicole might be Pedro’s secret lover, rather than his sister.

The family has gone head-to-head on several occasions, with the fights often documented on the show. The clip below shows Pedro and Chantel’s brother River throwing punches during a family dinner, and this video clip from the upcoming season of The Family Chantel sees both families shouting at each other in an alley.

It doesn’t appear that the two families have made any progress or resolved their issues because both Pedro and Chantel often throw shade at their mothers-in-law on social media, as recently as Mother’s Day this year.

