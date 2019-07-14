Chantel & Pedro Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently landed their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, due to the contentious relationship between the reality stars’ families. Their net worth is not publicly available at this time, although based on the net worth of similar 90 Day Fiancé stars and their popularity on the show, the couple’s annual income is likely significant.

Aside from the pay they receive from appearing on the TLC series and subsequent spinoffs, Chantel also promotes several products on her Instagram page. Here’s what you need to know about Chantel and Pedro’s net worth, jobs and income:

1. Chantel Promotes Several Products on Her Instagram Page, Including Purses, Teas & Facial Products

Chantel promotes several sponsored items on her Instagram page, including tea detoxes, electric toothbrushes, work scrubs and a Derma Roller, amongst many other products. Some of the companies include Bliss Rejuvenation, Teami and Burst Oral Care.

Chantel, along with several other 90 Day Fiancé stars, usually adds a code to her promotional posts to help fans get discounts on the sponsored products.

2. Chantel is a Model as Well as a Reality Star & Often Posts Pictures of Her Modeling Gigs on Instagram

Chantel also appears to model on the side when she isn’t filming 90 Day Fiancé or The Family Chantel. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of the star modeling in different dresses, laying in streams or beds of flower petals, sitting on cars, and even posing in her work scrubs.

“You need not search for the compassionate mind from outside. To know yourself, to know your nature, your mind will automatically be the compassionate one,” she wrote on one photo.

3. Chantel’s Family Believes Pedro is Using Chantel for His American Visa

Chantel and Pedro first met through a mutual friend; Chantel wanted to learn Spanish and Pedro wanted to learn English, so they started teaching each other and quickly hit it off. However, Chantel lied to her family when they first got together, told them Pedro was moving to the U.S. on a student visa and left out the fact that she and Pedro had 90 days to tie the knot.

After Chantel lied about Pedro, her family was immediately suspicious of the Domincan Republic native and worried he was using Chantel for his American visa. They even accused his mother Lidia of “grooming” him to meet an American girl so that he could get his green card in the U.S. and send money back to his home country. You can read more about their long-standing family feud here.

4. Chantel & Pedro Often Argue About Finances Because He Sends Money Back to the Dominican Republic

Chantel and Pedro often argue over money on the show. Chantel doesn’t like it that Pedro sends money to his mom and sister back in the Dominican Republic, and she has even confronted her mother and sister-in-law on the fact that they live in a bigger home than she and Pedro do.

In the clip above, Chantel gets into a heated debate with Pedro’s mother Lidia and his sister Nicole about why she is uncomfortable with the amount of money he sends them. She mentions that they are still living in a “tiny” apartment while Lidia and Nicole are living in a comfortable 3-bedroom-2-bath home, which sparks a heated confrontation.

5. 90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make a significantly lower amount of money than many other reality stars, with most of them making as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiance season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, although that number might vary between the cast members.

