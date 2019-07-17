Did Chris Brown Get Shot Dead Today? No

Chris Brown did not get shot dead on July 17. An unfounded rumor began to circulate on social media saying that the controversial singer had been killed in a shooting. This rumor can be disproved through the fact that Brown, 30, has been posting on his Instagram page as normal on the day of his alleged slaying. Heavy has reached out to Brown’s management for comment on the hoax.

The Rumor Is Likely Based on the Recirculation of a Fake News Story From April 2019

Why they sayin chris brown got shot — Papa TKran (@TKran17) July 17, 2019

The rumor likely comes from the recirculation of a fake news article from April 2019 from the No Chill Zone. The story says that two women came to Brown’s home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, and got into an argument. That argument was purported to have escalated to the point where one of the women shot Brown dead. The shooting resulted in a massive standoff with legions of the LAPD officers as well as helicopters surrounding Brown’s home. A YouTube video that allegedly showed the standoff from inside of the home has since been deleted and the account terminated.

In 2015, 5 People Were Shot at One of Brown’s Concerts

Brown has been present in shootings in the past. In 2015, it was widely reported that five people were shot during one of one of Brown’s concerts. Brown was unharmed in the shooting, that took place at the Fiesta nightclub in San Jose, California. All of the victims in the attack survived.

Brown Was Also Present With Suge Knight at a 2014 Shooting

While in 2014, Brown was present, along with Marion “Suge” Knight, when a shooting occurred at Hollywood’s 1 Oak nightclub. Due to the shooting, both Brown and Knight were subjected to multiple lawsuits by others who were present during the incident.

Brown Is Due to Begin a Nationwide Tour on August 20

Brown is due to begin a nationwide tour on August 20 with a show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Prior to the start of that tour, Brown will appear with Kendrick Lamar and T.I. at the Tycoon Music Festival in Atlanta on June 8.

