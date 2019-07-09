Chris Kläfford on America’s Got Talent: Who Is the AGT Contestant?

Tonight is the final audition episode for season 14 of America’s Got Talent, before the contestants who passed the first round will be returning to compete once again. Only of the acts performing for the judges with the goal of joining those chosen few is Swedish singer Chris Kläfford.

The official synopsis for the sixth and final audition episode of the season reads “Auditions conclude as acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer sends one more lucky act directly to the live shows in Los Angeles.” Judge Julianne Hough is the only one with a golden buzzer up for grabs, so Chris Kläfford will be looking to impress her during his performance, especially.

Before tonight’s episode, here’s what you should know about Chris Kläfford:

He Was the Winner of Swedish Idol in 2017

Viewers should expect Kläfford to be very comfortable on stage, as AGT is not his first time competing in a reality talent competition. According to his Youtube bio, he previously competed on season 13 of “Swedish Idol” and won the competition. His Youtube bio boasts that he is “by far the most successful winner in years with a total of three top five singles on national radio in a year and more than 35 million streams, platinum sales and sold out concerts.”

Much of Chris Kläfford’s Instagram feed features his performances and concerts, which he shares with his 60,300 followers and counting. He also shares This year, he is touring with Gyllene Tider, a Swedish pop group.

His EPs & Singles Are on Spotify, Where He Has Over 500,000 Monthly Listeners

If you like what you hear after Chris’s performance on AGT tonight, his original music is currently available to stream on Spotify. His garners over 500,000 listeners every month, and Spotify calculates that over 113,000 of those listeners are from Sweden, where Kläfford is from.

Kläfford writes songs that are close to his heart; on Spotify, he shares the story behind his song “Cold At the Altar,” which he wrote for his late great grandmother. He says “Right before my great grandmother passed, one of her last wishes was for me to sing for her at her funeral… The time had come for me to sing. I stood right next to her coffin and sang for her, for the very last time. That was one of the hardest moments of my life. I couldn’t put my finger on how I was feeling. I sang for someone who wasn’t there, but in a way she was -In spirit. I know she heard me that day and I know that she hears this song. Cold at the altar is a tribute to my great grandmother.”

On Youtube, Kläfford continues to upload videos of covers and original songs for his over 23,000 subscribers. His 2017 performance of “Imagine” by John Lennon has over 2.4 million views; the video’s title, crafted by the Swedish Idol Youtube account, reads “You won’t believe his voice – this is the best cover ever of ‘Imagine.'”

Tune in to America’s Got Talent, Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.