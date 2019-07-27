Christopher Wylie Now: Where Is He Today?

Netflix’s documentary The Great Hack covers a lot of ground about Cambridge Analytica, including the whistleblower Christopher Wylie. What is he up to today? You can read about Wylie’s fascinating past in Heavy’s article here, and learn about what he’s doing these days below.

He’s Still Active on Twitter, Talking About Data Privacy & Politics

Wylie is still active on Twitter these days. He has nearly 132,000 followers and he often warns about data threats to privacy. He wrote a damning tweet on July 7 that read: “Everyone supports whistleblowers until they are the ones who get called out.”

Everyone supports whistleblowers until they are the ones who get called out. https://t.co/besYAFQfOV — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) July 7, 2019

He’s no fan of Boris Johnson, asking about Johnson’s lies and if he’s drunk in an interview. He wrote: “I wonder if he also paints lies onto the sides of his ‘model buses’ … Also serious question: is he drunk in this or just really bad at making sh** up on the fly?”

Also serious question: is he drunk in this or just really bad at making shit up on the fly? — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) June 25, 2019

And he’s not a fan of President Donald Trump either:

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/mWTX8U68vu — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) June 5, 2019

He recently called out Alexander Nix and said: “This man should never have a platform. He is a racist and grossly immoral narcissist who deserves to be shunned by the world he unleashed chaos upon.”

This man should never have a platform. He is a racist and grossly immoral narcissist who deserves to be shunned by the world he unleashed chaos upon. https://t.co/JdEpid8nvY — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) June 19, 2019

He’s said that Cambridge Analytica worked with Russia too. “Whatever this report says, here’s what I know: when I was at Cambridge Analytica, the company hired known Russian agents, had data researchers in St Petersburg, tested US voter opinion on Putin’s leadership, and hired hackers from Russia – all while Bannon was in charge.’

Whatever this report says, here’s what I know: when I was at Cambridge Analytica, the company hired known Russian agents, had data researchers in St Petersburg, tested US voter opinion on Putin’s leadership, and hired hackers from Russia – all while Bannon was in charge. — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) March 25, 2019

He’s very open about his opinion on Mark Zuckerberg too.

Mark Zuckerberg thinks what’s happening on Facebook is funny. What a dick. https://t.co/TIvoopCkqD — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) April 30, 2019

Back in March 2018, Facebook suspended Wylie’s account after he disclosed his experiences at Cambridge Analytica, CNET reported. Facebook said it was the same suspension against Cambridge Analytica and related parties.

Suspended by @facebook. For blowing the whistle. On something they have known privately for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/iSu6VwqUdG — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) March 18, 2018

To this day, Julian Wheatland, former COO of SCL and former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, doesn’t have kind words for Chris Wylie. “Chris Wylie set out to kill the company,” Wheatland said. “…I don’t know what Brittany [Kaiser] was doing… Brittany was someone I thought was a friend… But when the world gets turned upside down, people behave in different ways.”

Wylie just recently agreed to provide evidence of Cambridge Analytica’s invovlement in Trinidad, Power 102FM reported.

Today Wylie Works with H&M

Wylie works with H&M, but doesn’t post frequently about it. On Twitter in May he said, “I don’t post a lot about my work at H&M, but I am really happy we are starting to take steps to showcase more realistic (and beautiful!) body shapes. There is still a lot more work to do, but we will get there!”

I don’t post a lot about my work at H&M, but I am really happy we are starting to take steps to showcase more realistic (and beautiful!) body shapes. There is still a lot more work to do, but we will get there! 🙌 https://t.co/2EBeDs92Zh pic.twitter.com/K3Vbt6NFTQ — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) May 5, 2019

In November, Business of Fashion revealed Wylie’s new role at H&M.

Wylie joined H&M Group in December as the director of research. He’s working with the head of A&I and advanced analytics, Arti Zeighami, to look into ways that AI can help with sustainability. This was after H&M revealed that it had a stockpile of clothes worth $4 billion, Business of Fashion shared.

Wylie said about his move: “…Understanding consumers will help you optimise the supply chain because you will better understand what it is they want to buy or they don’t want to buy. Investing in AI will allow you to not only better match your units of clothing to your customers and therefore make more money, but you’ll also be able to make more money with less units, or less waste.”

A spokesperson for H&M told The Guardian that Wylie’s role will be: “to help H&M group improve its capabilities within consumer, product and market insights. Besides that, he also supports our work on sustainable and ethical AI.”

READ NEXT: Where is Brittany Kaiser today?