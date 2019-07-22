Cole Sprouse Shuts Off Instagram Comments Amidst Lili Reinhart Break-Up News

Sending shockwaves to Riverdale fans around the world, news that the series’ stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart, 22, and Cole Sprouse, 26, have reportedly broken-up was met with heart break and disbelief. It just doesn’t seem possible that off-screen and on-screen love birds that portrayed Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper form the hit CW show had called it quits, especially since it’s only been four days since Reinhart last posted with him on her Instagram, a video of them jumping on a trampoline with fellow cast mates KJ Apa and Camila Mendes.

Adding fuel to the disbelief, while at San Diego Comic-Con, three days before news of their reported split on July 22, Lili posted a photo from their panel at Hall H with Sprouse on one side, and Apa on the other. She captioned the photo humorously writing, “Please don’t ever sit me between these two ever again.”

However, at the annual EW party at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, sources reported to US Magazine that the couple who’ve been together for nearly two years were barely speaking to one another, and that Sprouse was overheard telling someone that they had broken up.

Lili was last seen commenting on Sprouse’s most recent Instagram post on July 4, with a smiling cowboy face emoji, leading meany fans to believe they aren’t actually separated. However, upon taking a closer look at the comments sections of Sprouse’s Instagram page, it appears he’s shut them down. The last message allowed on his photos was 14 hours prior to the news of their split hit mainstream media.

Was Sprouse Preparing for the Fan Backlash?

Lili has kept all her comment sections open on her Instagram photos, but it’s curious that Sprouse, who has over 27 million followers on the social media sit has shut his down. What does this mean? For many, this confirms that two have actually split. Since neither have yet to put out an official comment on the matter, this appears to be the actor’s way of taking some alone time to process his emotions.

It’s currently unclear as to what caused to the two to separated, but regardless of the reason, it’s understandably easier to do so without die hard Riverdale fans, who shipped their relationship, blowing up his comments section with questions.

Amidst News of Alleged Break-Up with Sprouse, Lili Posts Photo with KJ

Instead of posting an emotional quote, or asking her 18.6 million Instagram followers for privacy, Lili posted a hilariously awful face swap photo of her and Riverdale co-star, KJ. However, this is exactly as it appears, all in good fun between friends.

In fact, it seems the same Comic-Con party for which sources first reported the split of Lili and Sprouse, was the same event KJ and his former co-star from the film, A Dog’s Purpose, spurned rumors they were a new couple. The pair was seen holding hands and kissing during the FLOAT pool party.

READ NEXT: Shane Dawson’s Video Shows Eugenia Cooney Recovering From Anorexia