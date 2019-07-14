Is Colt Johnson on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Still Living With His Mom Debbie?

Colt Johnson’s tumultuous relationship with his wife Larissa Lima has been a major plot point on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and their troubled marriage reaches a breaking point on tonight’s episode of the reality series. One of their issues has been Larissa’s strained relationship with Colton’s mother, Debbie, and her disapproval that he was still living with his mom.

Last season, viewers saw Colt and his mother Debbie struggle with the idea of living separately when Larissa insisted he move out and find a home with her. The two looked at houses, and broke the news to Debbie that her son would soon be moving out of the home he lived in with her for most of his life. While we are still watching it play out on-screen, Larissa and Colt finalized their divorce in May 2019, so even if they had purchased a home together, Colt would not be living in it with her now.

Presently, all signs on social media suggest that Colt is still living at home with his mom in Las Vegas, Nevada – he has not indicated otherwise. On Mother’s Day, days after his divorce became public knowledge, he shared a selfie with his mom on Instagram, writing “Happy Mother’s Day to the best little mom, Debbie @motherdebbiej thank you for always being there for me. I may not tell you this enough but I love you. Thank you for being my mom.”

On June 9, Colt shared a photo of their house cats (which Debbie regularly posts photos of on her own Instagram account), further suggesting that they are still living together. The mother and son are obviously close, and Debbie revealed on an earlier episode of the show that she and Colt have shared a joint bank account since 2014. Colt is likely living with his mom because he wants to, not because he has to; he works as a software engineer for Konami Gaming and The Richest estimates his net worth to be $500,000.

Colt has not provided fans with any official updates on his living situation, but his focus seems to be on making other changes in his life. On Instagram, he has shared glimpses into his fitness and weight loss journey with his over 96,000 followers. Ten weeks ago, he shared a photo with his trainer, writing in the caption “Second week strong with my coach Lexi, @lov2lift. Thank you for being supportive and working with me. I can’t wait to continue the hard work. I only die a little, haha. Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” Fans pointed out in the comments how great he is looking, and encouraged him to “keep up the good work” and continue taking care of himself.

The official description for tonight’s episode, entitled “Change of Heart,” reads “It could be the end of the line for Colt and Larissa; Ashley’s health issues change everything; Chantel’s relationship hits a wall; Andrei and Elizabeth’s father face off; Nicole reveals the truth to her mom.” Next week’s episode is entitled “Colt and Larissa: Judgement Day; Tell All Part 1.” As the episode title suggests, it will heavily feature the events that finally caused their marriage to fall apart.

Tune in to new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4, Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.