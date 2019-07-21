Colt & Larissa Divorce Details & Update

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, had one of the most toxic and explosive relationships in the franchise’s history. Fans of the show shouldn’t be surprised that the two finally called it quits earlier this year after Larissa allegedly attacked Colt for a third time, leaving both of the reality stars bloody and bruised and landing Larissa in jail.

The couple has had issues since Larissa first ventured to the U.S. to be with Colt after meeting online. “After having struck out a few times online with American girls, I thought maybe I could search outside the country, maybe find a girl, and then I met Larissa,” Colt said on 90 Day Fiancé. “I had sent Larissa a message, and to my surprise, she actually responded, and we started talking. It wasn’t long before I decided I really wanted to meet her in person.”

After just five days together the two were engaged and started making plans to move Larissa back to the U.S., where they were planning their wedding and applying for the K-1 visa. However, things were tense from the very beginning; Larissa wasn’t happy with their living arrangements (specifically about living with Colt’s mom), nor was she happy with Las Vegas or their house. The couple clashed over everything, especially money, and fans weren’t sure if the two were going to be able to work through their issues.

Things quickly turned violent after Larissa allegedly attacked Colt just days before their wedding in June, 2018 and was arrested. She was arrested again in November, though charges in both cases were dismissed. However, her third arrest in January appeared to be the last straw for Colt, who finally filed for a divorce from his Brazilian bride. In early January, E! News stated that Colt “filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction.”

Colt threw a “reverse bachelor party” in March to celebrate the divorce. Ahead of the party, he spoke with In Touch Weekly and told them he didn’t know if Larissa would be deported and that he “ultimately doesn’t care.” He did attempt to cancel her green card application however, although it doesn’t look like he succeeded as she’s still in the U.S., and her attorney claims her arrests won’t impact her immigration status.

Both reality stars have moved on since the split. Larissa is dating a man named Eric, who will appear on the two-part Tell All special tonight. Colt was dating a mystery woman at one point, but it is unclear at this time if the two are still together.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch more of Colt and Larissa’s story, as well as the first part of the Tell All special.

