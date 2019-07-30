Could Peter Weber Be a Good Bachelor? Colton Underwood Says Yes

After Peter Weber’s Bachelorette elimination aired on night one of the season 15 finale, Peter captured the hearts of fans yet again with a heartful and genuine live interview on the Bachelorette studio couch with Chris Harrison. After his interview and amiable conversation with Hannah Brown, many took to social media to “nominate” Peter to be next season’s Bachelor, including Colton Underwood.

Underwood shared a photo of himself adjusting a pilot wings pin on his shirt, with the caption “I hear pilots make good bachelors.” Since Peter is a commercial airline pilot by profession, the post seemed to be a cheeky endorsement from last season’s Bachelor to make Weber the franchise’s next. The comments section for the post was quickly flooded with fan comments agreeing that Peter should be The Bachelor, and the hashtag “#peterforbachelor” began to trend.

The Bachelor producers almost always chose their stars out of a small crop of rejected contestants from past seasons, usually a final four man from the previous season of The Bachelorette. If they stick with that formula, Peter would certainly fit the role.