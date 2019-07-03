Craig Conover Girlfriend 2019: Is He Dating Anyone?

Craig Conover is one of the stars on the reality series Southern Charm. He recently split up from his girlfriend and fellow cast m ember Naomie Olindo, so many viewers are curious as to whether he’s single. Is Conover dating someone new? Is he already in a new relationship?

It appears that Conover is still single after his separation from Olindo. A teaser for the latest episode of Southern Charm shows that he’s still reeling from the split, and he gets in a fight at Cameran Eubanks’s birthday party after Austen Kroll makes a snide remark. After a disgruntled Conover walks out on the party, Kroll tells Olindo, “Good for you running away from that f**king circus.”

Conover Is Single Following His Split from Cast Member Naomie Olindo

Despite being single, Conover has made sure his ex remains embroiled with him when it comes to onscreen drama. During the season 6 premiere, he claimed that Olindo is having a harder time getting over the split than she’s letting on. “I think Naomie is a lot more upset — very secretly — about our breakup than she puts off,” he remarked. “I just hope that she’s not willing to sacrifice her own happiness trying to prove being right about us.”

Conover elaborated on his statement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He also referenced Olindo’s current boyfriend, Metul Sha. “We all go to different points in our life and I just meant that, I hope — and I am not thinking one way or the other — that she really likes this guy,” he said. “And that she isn’t … moving into another relationship just to convince herself she wasn’t wrong about us. I hope she is doing it for the right reasons.”

He Feels That Olindo Is Not Fully ‘Over Him’ & Is Secretly ‘Upset’ About Their Split

Olindo has denied Conover’s claims, and said that he simply trying to extract drama from their split. “You can’t just convince him of anything,” she said. “So, I’m at a [point] now where it doesn’t matter. What am I going to do? Tell him, ‘I am happy!’ No, I’m just going to go live my life… I went into the season with Metul thinking everything was fine with Craig. We’re friends, we saw each other out all summer, he would shake Metul’s hand, everything was fine. And then, some things came out that Craig had said about me and about Metul that just didn’t add up to how he acted in front of us to our faces, and so that was kind of difficult to deal with.”

There was a time when I was happy [with Craig],” Olindo added. “That time is over and I’m with somebody that makes me feel very balanced and just very good and, you know, everything just feels kind of right right now, and I think it might have been hard for Craig to see that, and I tried not to rub it in his face or anything like that.”