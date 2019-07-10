Darcey & Jesse 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester starred on the first two seasons of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and tonight TLC is airing a special on the couple titled “Darcey & Jesse: Our Journey So Far.” With the new season of Before the 90 Days premiering next month on August 4, fans might be wondering if the couple is still together, and where they are with their lives today.

Darcey and Jesse first connected and started dating via a dating app; Darcey lived in Connecticut and Jesse hails from The Netherlands. There was a significant age gap between the two – Darcey was 43-years-old at the time, and Jesse was only 24. Jesse and Darcey’s relationship took a toxic turn when Jesse came to the U.S. to get to know Darcey and her two pre-teen daughters. Things didn’t work out as planned and they ended up splitting up before the end of the season. The couple didn’t even make it far enough to apply for the K-1 visa.

On Sept. 10, 2018, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days aired an episode called “Just A Try” which saw the couple having an explosive fight over shoes. Jesse accused Darcey of throwing a pair of shoes at him after she allegedly stepped on his own, and he refused to have dinner with her and her daughters and left the house to calm down before he “called the cops.” The two had several blowout fights on camera throughout both seasons of Before the 90 Days, and it quickly became clear to viewers that the two weren’t going to last.

“I tried my best, but it is not possible for me to be in something that is deceptive and is not real,” Jesse told the cameras following the shoe fight. “I really love her with all my heart, and that’s why this hurts so much.” Darcey said that after all of the tears she’d shed over him, she was surprised to see him cry and that his tears showed her that he “at least he cared a little bit.”

It doesn’t appear that Jesse and Darcey have patched things up since season 2 of the show. Both stars’ Instagram pages are wiped clean of any picture ever indicating the two were together, and Darcey says she just wants to “forgive and forget” that Jesse ever existed.

“I’m going to try to forgive and forget. There’s bigger and better for me. He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand,” the mother of two said of the breakup, according to Us Magazine.

Jesse recently posted several intimate pictures with another woman on his Instagram account, although it’s unclear at this time if he is dating the mystery woman or if the two are just modeling together. He has taken jabs at Darcey on social media since the breakup, accusing her of being a being an unstable alcoholic, and claiming she lied about her life and “faked” everything with him.

“In my relationship, Darcey doesn’t per se have bad intentions, but getting to know her more, you get to see that a lot of it is fake. I can say now to you that I have a business, I’m a very successful man, that I did this and I did this — but that doesn’t mean that it’s true,” Jesse said in an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. “So whatever perception I give you, whatever is on the show or whatever narrative you get from social media is just what I want you to see. And for me, when it comes to a relationship I don’t care what you do in [the] entertainment industry as far as faking everything, but I expect you, if I fall in love with you, to be real with me. I don’t want to fall in love with a facade, with a fake reality and that’s kind of what I was experiencing.”

These days Darcey appears on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk to discuss the newest episodes of the show with her twin sister while Jesse continues to focus on his modeling career. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the TLC’s special on the couple, titled “Darcey & Jesse: Our Journey So Far.”

