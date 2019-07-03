Derek Hough Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Derek Hough’s net worth has been growing steadily throughout the years. The 34-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah, has amassed a large fan base and quite a fortune from his career as a two time Emmy Award winning choreographer, NY Times Best Selling Author, judge on NBC’s World of Dance, and all around entertainer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Derek Hough’s Net Worth is $4 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hough’s current net worth is $4 million.

According to his website, Hough is a multi-talented entertainer, two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time nominee for Best Choreography.

Hough has also acted in film, television and stage projects. According to IMDb, Hough made his film debut as an uncredited schoolboy at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. He was also an uncredited dancer in Rock of Ages in 2012. He played the role of Donny for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move in 2013. In addition, he played Noah West on the ABC series Nashville from 2014 to 2016.

Hough’s website states that his stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose which he starred as the male lead. Also, in December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s Hairspray Live!

2. Derek is the Only Six Time Champion of Dancing with the Stars

Dancing With the Stars is an dance competition series in which professional dancers pair with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing. The show premiered on June 1, 2005. Derek is the only dancer in the franchise’s history to win the competition six times.

Hough won the first place title with actress Brooke Burke in season 7, pop singer Nicole Scherzinger in season 10, actress Jennifer Grey in season 11, country music star Kellie Pickler in season 16, actress and signer Amber Riley in season 17, and the late Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin in season 21.

Hough won two second place titles, the first with gymnast Shawn Johnson in season 15, and the second with Amy Purdy in season 18. He also won a third place title with Ricki Lake in season 13.

According to International Business Times, the DWTS pros are rewarded a “hefty” paycheck. Pay is reportedly increased based on lonegivity and other factors. One could imagine that Houghs paychecks, working as a pro for many seasons and being repeat winner, earned him quite a lot of money.

In a video shared to YouTube by the hit ABC show, Derek and his sister, Julianne Hough, danced to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors on Season 24 Vegas Night.

After being a professional for five season and winning two first place titles, Julianne joined the show as a permanent fouth judge in September 2014. More recently, she joined the show America’s Got Talent as a judge, however, her brother has yet to make an appearance.

3. Hough is a New York Times Best-Selling Author

“Today’s the day,” Hough wrote in an Instagram post on August 4, 2015. “The paperback of my book is officially available.”

In 2015, Hough published a book titled Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion.

“Sometimes I’ve taken home the trophy, sometimes I’ve stumbled or tripped over my own feet,” Hough wrote in the description. “But every move I’ve made has shaped me into the person I am today.”

In the book, Derek opened up about his transformation from being a bullied little boy to an accomplished performer and coach. Hough’s experiences have taught him to embrace a positive outlook, channel his creativity and drive, and face his fears head-on, which he details in the book. In sharing his own story, Hough hopes to show readers how they too can take charge of pursuing goals, overcoming obstacles, and becoming winners.

4. Hough is a Judge on The World Of Dance

World of Dance is a relatively new reality competition series, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez. The series premiered on NBC on May 30, 2017. Contestants are judged by Lopez, Hough, and Ne-Yo. They compete for a grand prize of $1 million.

Hough also uses his dance skills for good. In April 2019, Hough made a surprise visit to the Children’s Aid Dunlevy Milbank Community Center in Harlem to host a Zumba class. The visit kicked off a global movement called “Zumba Breaks,” which recognized May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. The goal was to encourage millions of people around the world to take 10 to 15 minutes out of their day to get up and move.

“The fastest way to change the way you FEEL, is to change the way you MOVE!!!! Motion=Emotion,” Hough wrote on Instagram.

5. Hough Started Dancing at Age 11

“Who would have thought that dance was going to play such a huge part in this little guys life,” Hough wrote about himself in an Instagram post. “When I stop for a moment to reflect on where dance has taken me, it kind of blows my mind. So many experiences, so many highs,lows, triumphs, failures, tv shows, theater, live tours. The people I’ve met, the things I’ve learned. The relationships I’ve gained. All because of dance.”

Celebrity Net Worth says Hough came from a dancing family, as his parents met in college while on a ballroom dance team and all four of his grandparents were dancers.

According to his website, Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, when he was just 11 years old. He moved to London when he was 12 years old to live and train with some of the top dance coaches in the world while attending the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music and dance.

“Who would’ve thought, this little guy had so much ahead of him,” Hough continued in the post. “He didn’t even realize. I think it’s ok to feel proud of yourself. And when I watch this video, I can say I feel proud of that little guy and of his journey.”

Hough recently wrapped up his first-ever solo dance tour. According to his website, the live dance show featured new stage production, astounding versatility, and Derek’s “magnetic” stage presence. Hough explored multiple styles of dance ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and “everything in between.”

“I want to thank all the people who came to the shows, your love and energy was felt beyond words,” hough wrote in an Instagram post. “I am already planning the next adventure and hope to see you all again. Until next time …”