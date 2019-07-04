Walt Disney World’s 4th of July Fireworks at Magic Kingdom Live Stream

Walt Disney World will be sharing something extra special with the country this July 4th holiday as the fireworks at Magic Kingdom theme park will be available via live stream. So, if you aren’t able to spend your evening at the Happiest Place on Earth, you’ll at least be able to bring a bit of the magic into your living room if you so choose.

The live stream for “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” will begin at 9:10 p.m. Eastern. While the Magic Kingdom theme park has a nightly fireworks display, Disney kicks things up a notch on various holidays and tonight will be no different.

“‘Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky’ will offer booming fireworks orchestrated to patriotic melodies at Magic Kingdom Park,” according to the Disney Parks website. The show was also in full effect on July 3 for park guests who were visiting ahead of the holiday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thousands of Guests Are Celebrating America’s Birthday at Disney’s Orlando Theme Parks

It’s a hot July day in Orlando, Florida, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from celebrating America’s birthday at the parks. Walking through Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, flurries of red, white, and blue covered parkgoers’ clothing in various tributes to the U.S.A.

Thousands of people were at each park today, many of whom will be crowding into Magic Kingdom to catch the stunning fireworks display that will light up the night sky behind Cinderella Castle shortly after 9 a.m. local time. People at the parks start lining up for the fireworks about an hour or so before the show begins.

If you are watching from home, you have the benefit of air conditioning — and elbow room.

Epcot Will Also Have a Fireworks Show But it Will Not Be Available via Live Stream

Disney fans who are at Epcot will also get to see a special nighttime spectacular. “The Heartbeat of Freedom” fireworks add-on will begin immediately following the 9 p.m. “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” display.

“Illuminations” is officially ending on September 30, 2019, so parkgoers catching tonight’s display will be the last ones to see this particular patriotic Fourth of July grand finale. Once the new fireworks show is in place, a finale for special occasions will more than likely be created as an add-on to the nightly displays.

Similar nighttime shows will take place at Disneyland in California. On July 4, “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” will light up the night sky at the Anaheim-based theme park.

Disney Will Share Vacation Photos From Guests Who Upload a Pic With a Special Hashtag

Disney is doing something a little extra special for tonight’s live stream. Photos from parkgoers and Disney aficionados will be shown during the live stream. If you have a photo that you’d like featured during the broadcast, you will want to upload it to Twitter and use the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE.

