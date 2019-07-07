Dove Cameron’s Latest Instagram Post Garners Comments of Mourning Cameron Boyce Fans

Dove Cameron has not yet released a statement on or public tribute to the death of her dear friend and Descendants co-star, Cameron Boyce. Fans, however, have taken to her Instagram account and filled up her last Instagram post with condolences following Boyce’s death.

Some actors — such as Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Boyce in Grown Ups — have released heartfelt tributes.

However, Dove Cameron and several other of Boyce’s co-stars and friends have not yet spoken publicly about his passing. For some, the loss may be far too emotional and putting that into words or simply posting on social media may be more difficult.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dove Cameron Was Celebrating the Final Show of ‘The Light in the Piazza’ on the Same Night That Cameron Boyce Died

Dove Cameron posted a photo on Saturday night of the cast of The Light in the Piazza, a production that Cameron has been a part of since its London premiere. On July 6, the cast celebrated the final London performance of the show.

On the same night that Cameron was celebrating a career milestone, one of her friends lost his life. Boyce died after suffering a seizure in his sleep. According to his family, the seizure was the result of an “ongoing medical condition.” No further details surrounding the medical condition were provided.

In her last Instagram post, Dove Cameron attempted to sum up her feelings in a simple caption. The actress said that she wasn’t able to express her feelings in that moment but the caption that she used seemed to do just that.

“No words. Words will come later,” she wrote. The same could be said for one’s feelings of losing Cameron Boyce so suddenly, which seems to be triggering some of the comments on that particular post.

Hundreds of Fans Have Taken to the Comments Section on Dove Cameron’s Latest Post to Leave Their Condolences

Dove Cameron has more than 26 million followers on Instagram. Her July 6 post received more than 1.4 million likes since it was first posted.

On Saturday evening, comments on the post were filled with congratulatory, uplifting messages to Cameron after a job well done. However, in the overnight hours and throughout much of the day today, the comments have shifted. Many Instagram users are leaving heartbreaking messages about Cameron Boyce.

“Sending you love and healing,” wrote actress Rachel Zegler.

“So sorry Dove. This is hard a fan, but harder as a friend. I know it seems impossible but on [days] when you think of him, only joy will be there for the fun times. But first the tears. You are amazingly strong and beautiful inside and out. And you have a world of friends crying with you and praying for you! We love you,” wrote an Instagram user.

“My condolences,” read another, more simple message, this one with the heartbreak emoji.

