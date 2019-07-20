Meek Mill Disses Eagles, Flashes Patriots Super Bowl Ring [LOOK]

Meek Mill has pledged his allegiance to the Eagles and one of his anthems even served as the team’s Super Bowl song.

The Philly-born rapper has stated on several occasions that he’s an Eagles fan. However, he also counts Patriots owner Robert Kraft as a close personal friend, and lent his vocals to a hype song before New England’s most recent Super Bowl win. On Saturday, Meek posted an Instagram story showing a blinged-out Patriots ring on his finger.

Kraft has long supported Meek Mill, often visiting the rapper in prison and fighting on his behalf for criminal justice reform. The two first met through a mutual friend: Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubins. When Meek Mill was first releases from prison, he posted a photo of himself and Kraft.

Justice for our friend. Finally free. pic.twitter.com/5RLkcBgohu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill even referenced Kraft in the song “What’s Free” on his “Championships” album. Kraft returned the favor with his comments to reporters after Meek Mill’s release.

“Maybe it’s the Michael Rubins or the Robert Krafts/Or the billionaire from Marcy and the way they got my back.” “It’s just sad. This guy’s great. Shouldn’t be here,” Kraft told reporters. “Makes it clear to me that we have to do something with criminal justice reform.”

Of course, Meek Mill has never been shy about pledging his allegiances to the Philadelphia Eagles, including creating a hype video for the team last year during Week 5 before their game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has also been shown wearing Eagles gear, most famously in a No. 20 Brian Dawkins jersey, and he was honored alongside Malcolm Jenkins at the Vanguard Social Justice Awards.