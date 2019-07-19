Shareef Miller Drops Major Hint on Meek Mill Eagles Anthem

Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” became the unofficial anthem for the Eagles’ only run to a Super Bowl championship. Two years later, people want to know if the Philly-born rapper is considering a remix? Better yet, would Meek Mill spit a new rhyme and dedicate it to the 2019 Eagles?

That has been the question on everyone’s minds for a long time, especially the players themselves. Eagles rookie Shareef Miller was the first to voice that opinion out loud when he told the lyricist that the Eagles needed “some fire before the season starts.”

Aye @MeekMill We need some fire before the season start 🔥🔥 — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) July 19, 2019

Meek Mill didn’t immediately respond, but many on social media were wondering if an Eagles anthem might be included in his collaboration album with Chicago rapper Lil’ Durk, set to drop Friday at midnight on YouTube. The two leaked out a snippet of a single tentatively called “Bougie” over a year ago.

Meek Mill has never been shy about pledging his allegiances to the Philadelphia Eagles, including creating a hype video for the team last year during Week 5 before their game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has also been shown wearing Eagles gear, most famously in a No. 20 Brian Dawkins jersey, and he was honored alongside Malcolm Jenkins at the Vanguard Social Justice Awards.

He also gave a moving statement from prison to NBC10’s John Clark following the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia,” he wrote. “All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled. I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”

On August 25, 2018, after nearly five months of being incarcerated for a controversial sentence involving violating his probation, the rapper was finally released from prison and whisked away to sit courtside at a Philadelphia 76ers game. Meek Mill has been advocating for social injustice and change ever since.