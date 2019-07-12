LISTEN: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Remember the Name’ Reunites Eminem & 50 Cent

On July 12, at midnight, Ed Sheeran released his star studded new album entitled No. 6 Collaborations Project, and it features 15 tracks in which the four-time Grammy Award winner jams with a series of his favorite artists. Available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, the album features 22 guest artists, including Chance the Rapper, Cardi B., Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, H.E.R., Skrillex, Young Thug, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Justin Bieber and more.

However, the song grabbing everyone’s attention is the track, “Remember the Name,” which features the long awaited reunion of rappers Eminem and 50 Cent. Produced by Scott Storch, it’s the first time Curtis Jackson and Marshall Mathers have been together on the same track since 2012’s “My Life.”



“Remember the Name” isn’t the first time Sheeran and Eminem have collaborated. The “Shape of You” singer appeared on the Slim Shady cut of “River,” on the rappers 2017 project, Revival.

The immediate response online to hearing Sheeran jam out with two of the most iconic rappers from the early aughts was pure joy.

Ed Sheeran grew up with Eminem and 50 Cent as his idols, today he has a song on his OWN album where he RAPS alongside them. I am blown away 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KQuzsLxwum — jess chalkley (@jessschalkley) July 12, 2019

Listening to this Ed Sheeran album and he has 50 Cent and Eminem on a track like it’s 2003 pic.twitter.com/Y2tMq5eZ1J — Wali 🌍 (@WaliH95) July 12, 2019

The full track list for No. 6 Collaborations Project and each song’s featured artists is listed below:

01. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

02. South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B)

03. Cross Me (feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock)

04. Take Me Back To London (feat. Stormzy)

05. Best Part of Me (feat. Yebba)

06. I Don’t Care (feat. Justin Bieber)

07. Antisocial (feat. Travis Scott)

08. Remember The Name (feat. 50 Cent and Eminem)

09. Feels (feat. Young Thug and J Hus)

10. Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai)

11. Nothing On You (feat. Paulo Londra)

12. I Don’t Want Your Money (feat. H.E.R.)

13. 1000 Nights (feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie with Da Hoodie)

14. Way To Break My Heart (feat. Skillrex)

15. Blow (feat. Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton)

