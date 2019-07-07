Elizabeth’s Family on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Potthast, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has a large family that is often featured on the show alongside Elizabeth and her husband Andrei. However, Elizabeth’s sisters and father have all butted heads with her Moldovan husband, which has caused some ongoing issues between the reality stars over the years.

The couple has had a rocky, strenuous relationship with Elizabeth’s family, who didn’t trust Andrei when Elizabeth first brought him back to America. On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Andrei doesn’t want Elizabeth’s family to be at the hospital when she gives birth to their daughter Eleanor. Here’s what you need to know about Elizabeth’s family and their relationship with her husband Andrei:

1. Her Sisters Have Voiced Their Concerns About Andrei in the Past & Worried That He Wouldn’t Be Able to Support Her

Elizabeth’s sisters aren’t huge fans of their brother-in-law. They haven’t been afraid to voice their concern about Andrei’s lack of employment in the past, and have worried that Andrei is too controlling over Elizabeth. In the clip above, her sisters Jen and Becky confront Elizabeth about Andrei’s issues with her family “being so involved” in their lives and explain that they are concerned he won’t be able to support her and the baby since he still hadn’t found a job (at the time).

“Andrei knows that he doesn’t want the family so intertwined and involved in you raising a kid, but at the same time, you’re relying on dad for money. So when you rely on someone for money, they’re gonna be involved,” Becky tells Elizabeth. Jen also says Andrei needs to “step up” and take responsibility now that they are expecting a child.

2. Her Sister Jen Previously Questioned How Elizabeth & Andrei Were Going to Pay for a Second Wedding When Andrei Wasn’t Working

During an earlier episode of the show, Elizabeth’s sister Jen also drilled Andrei on how they were going to come up with $15 thousand to plan a second wedding in Moldova when he hadn’t received his work permit yet, causing him to snap at her and Elizabeth’s mother to step between them. Issues between the family have been documented extensively on the show, so fans have seen Andrei go head-to-head with her sisters (especially Jen), several times in the past.

Despite Elizabeth’s sister’s issues with her husband, she appears to still be very close to them. She recently posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Becky’s baby shower, joking that she was “terrorizing you all with Becky’s pregnancy.”

3. Elizabeth’s Father Chuck Thought it was ‘Irresponsible’ of Elizabeth & Andrei to Get Pregnant When Andrei Wasn’t Working

According to In Touch Weekly, Elizabeth’s father Chuck was concerned for his daughter and worried that Andrei would not be able to provide financially as a husband for his daughter or granddaughter because Andrei hadn’t yet found work in America. Chuck didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget when Andrei wasn’t working and said it was “irresponsible” to “knock [his] daughter up” when he didn’t have a job.

Chuck voiced his concerns to the cameras, stating “It doesn’t really fit in with what they’re trying to do right now, which is get on their feet financially, him get a job, and get ahead of their bills. To me, it’s not necessary to have a wedding when you’re in the situation that they’re in now.”

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he continued. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

4. Andrei Wanted to Shut Elizabeth’s Family Out of the Hospital When She Gave Birth to Eleanor

It appears the couple had some family drama when Elizabeth went into labor earlier this year as well. According to TLC’s episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, Andrei wasn’t keen on the idea of letting Elizabeth’s family in the delivery room, and wanted to shut them all out when she gave birth to Eleanor.

According to Soap Dirt, the couple had initially agreed to not have anybody present in the delivery room when she went into labor; the 90 Day Fiance celeb said says that “we didn’t want any family in the room because of the stuff that’s happened with my family” and Andrei. However, Elizabeth has admitted that she wished Andrei would let her mother in the room.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode hint that her family wasn’t happy with the decision, because they wanted to be part of such a big milestone in Elizabeth’s life. According to Soap Dirt, Elizabeth’s mom broke the news to her daughters that their Elizabeth’s water broke, and they wondered why “she hasn’t even called us” or told them that she was in labor. Her mother told them that Andrei and Elizabeth “decided that [they’re] not having anybody in the room with us.”

5. Her Friends & Family Didn’t Like How Conservative Andrei Was at First & Considered Him Too Controlling

According to In Touch Weekly, Elizabeth’s family and friends were very protective over her and were concerned Andrei might be using her to get his U.S. visa. Elizabeth’s friends and relatives had their doubts about her relationship with Andrei from the very beginning, especially after Elizabeth admitted that her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative.” Elizabeth had also said in the past that Andrei “has a temper,” which didn’t sit well with her loved ones.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and watch as Elizabeth and Andrei’s story unfolds.

