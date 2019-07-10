ESPY Awards 2019 Presenters & Attendees

It’s the 2019 ESPY Awards and the annual event will air live on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT. When it comes to the lead entertainment of the night, comedian Tracy Morgan is the host, so he is sure to bring laughs to the show. But, Morgan sees this opportunity as more than just an entertainment gig, according to Fox News. He hopes to aid in raising awareness in the fight against cancer, which is a mission of the ESPYs. It’s not only a night to honor achievements in sports. It also is a night to raise funds for cancer research.

ESPYs executive producer Maura Mandt released the following statement about Morgan hosting this year’s show, “Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

Get to know more about the 2019 ESPY Awards below, in a rundown of the presenters, performers, and attendees expected tonight.

ESPYs 2019 Performers

There aren’t many performers usually participating in this awards show. When it comes to this year’s Arthur Ashe Award for Courage recipient, Bill Russell, there will be a performance to go along with his award. The ESPN Press Room has reported that Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tori Kelly is set to perform the Mavis Staples classic song, “In Times Like These.” In addition to this, any other music that plays during the event will be performed by the House of Vibe All Stars, who is The ESPYS house band.

ESPYs 2019 Attendees

The ESPYs will be full of familiar faces when it comes to who is in attendance. The Futon Critic has reported a list of attendees for tonight’s big event and they include Danny Amendola from the Lions, Prince Amukamara from the Bears, actor David Arquette, athlete Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. of the Browns, Le’Veon Bell from the Jets, Jerome Boateng, NFL player Drew Brees, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, music artist Ciara, actor Donald Faison, Jared Goff of the Rams, Super Bowl champion Robert Gronkowski, NFL player Todd Gurley, athlete Nyjah Huston, athlete Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlyn Jenner, athlete Chloe Kim, golfer Brooks Koepka, Kyle Kuzma from the Lakers, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, Romelu Lukaku, athlete Patrick Mahomes, Brandon Marshall from the Raiders, Von Miller of the Broncos, Ninja, former NBA player Paul Pierce, Christen Press, Roman Reigns, Terry Rozier of the Hornets, athlete Mikaela Shiffrin, Iman Shumpert from the Rockets, WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, NBA player Dwyane Wade, athlete Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, athlete Trae Young, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, James Harden, and Simone Biles are each nominated for awards this year, according to Oprah Mag, so there’s a good chance they may attend as well.

ESPYs 2019 Presenters

When it comes to this year’s presenters at the awards show, according to the ESPN Press Room, they include but are not limited to Dave Bautista, Linda Cardellini, Eric Dane, Eugenio Derbez, Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks, Billie Jean King, Chris Long, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, and Usher.

