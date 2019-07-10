ESPYs 2019 Time & Channel: How Long Is the Awards?

The 2019 ESPY Awards air tonight and it is a time to honor achievements in sports from the past year. Read on below for all the details on what time the show airs, how long it runs, what channel to watch, red carpet info, host details and more.

ESPYS 2019 START & END TIME: The ESPY Awards air tonight, on July 10, 2019, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT and finishing up at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/10 p.m. CT. Often, awards shows run over in time so be sure to adjust your DVR if you are recording the event so that you record the full show.

ESPYS 2019 CHANNEL: The ESPYs air on the ABC network. Here you can access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

ESPYS 2019 RED CARPET INFO: ESPYs’ Live From the Red Carpet airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on the ESPN2 network and then from 7 – 8 p.m. ET on the ESPN channel. Tune in to see all the red carpet moments with star athletes, celebrities and nominees.

HOW TO WATCH THE ESPYS ONLINE: If you would like to watch the awards show online, there are plenty of live streaming options whether you do or do not have cable. Find them here.

ESPY AWARDS 2019 HOST: Tracy Morgan is this year’s awards show host and he has taken on the gig in order to help in the fight against cancer, as he has had several family members affected by the disease. The awards show helps raise money to fight cancer so this is a great opportunity for Morgan to participate in. Recently, Morgan spoke about it to Entertainment Weekly and said, “It’s going to be an incredible night celebrating all of the great things these athletes have done, the thrill of victory, but we can’t let the most important thing from that night get away from us: fighting to end cancer. My ex-wife passed away from cancer three years ago, so when I go on that stage, that will be for my ex-wife. That will be for my kids. That will be for your family members. That will be for everyone who passed away from cancer. I’m taking a lot of people on that stage with me that night. I have to do something on this Earth before I leave here and I want to champion that cause.”

He continued, “We really have to understand why we’re here: To help people in this world who are suffering … There’s only one way out of the darkness, and you have to put yourself in service to others. We have to make good for all those with that deadly disease. We have to make it so suffering stops — we must. Maybe we can change someone’s world.”

ESPYS 2019 AWARD RECIPIENTS: Bill Russell is being honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jim Calhoun will receive an award for Best Coach, the Jimmy V Award is being given to Rob Mendez, and Kirstie Ennis will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award.

