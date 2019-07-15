‘Euphoria’ Episode 5: CocoRosie Sings the End Credits Song [Video & Lyrics]

At the end of Euphoria Season 1 Episode 5, a haunting end credits song is playing. The show is known for its great selection of music, and tonight’s episode was no exception. If you’re wanting to know who sang the song and learn more about it, then read on.

The song is called Gallows and it’s by CocoRosie. The official video is below.

The lyrics to the song read:

It was just before the moon hung her weary heavy head in

The gallows and the graves of the milky, milky cradle

His tears have turned to poppies, a shimmer in the midnight

A flower in the twilight, a flower in the twilight. And our screaming is in his screaming

Our screaming in the willow. They took him to the gallows, he fought them all the way though

And when they asked us how we knew his name

We died just before him, our eyes are in the flowers

Our hands are in the branches, our voices in the breezes. We’re waiting by the willow, our milky milky cradle

Our lockets long have rusted, his picture worn and weathered

Our hair is in the garden, our voices in our toeses

Our limbs are in the blossoms, our eyes are in the branches.

CocoRosie is an American group that formed in 2003, composed of Bianca Coco and Sierra Rosie Cassady. They’re from the U.S. but formed the band in Paris.

In an interview with PopMatters, they said that Gallows started as a vocal experiment in their studio. “Sierra was singing with these two voices really really close together, a certain double, and for us it was this clear image of these twins, and all this imagery, a story, started to pull out just from something that happened vocally.”

This is a developing story.