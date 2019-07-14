What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Episode 5 Air Tonight?

The new HBO series Euphoria is generating some great ratings while it still remains a very controversial series. In fact, the show is so popular that it’s already been renewed for Season 2. You’ll likely want to watch the series live on HBO so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Sunday, July 14, 2019

TIME: Euphoria Season 1 Episode 5 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight (9 p.m. Central.) If you’re watching on the West Coast, Euphoria will air on TV at 10 p.m. Pacific, but it will be available on HBO GO and NOW earlier starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Yes, this means that if you watch Euphoria through streaming options like HBO GO or HBO NOW on the West Coast, then you can watch it at the same time as the rest of the country. But if you watch it on the TV broadcast, you’ll have a delayed viewing compared to everyone else.

If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 10 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

TV CHANNEL: Euphoria airs on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Euphoria Preview

The TV Guide synopsis for tonight reads, in part: “In the aftermath of the carnival, Maddy and Nate are forced to deal with a police investigation. Jules begins to feel pressured by her role in Rue’s sobriety. Kat ignores a confused Ethan and embraces her new lifestyle. Cassie tries to distance herself from Daniel.”

Euphoria has already been renewed for a second season because of great ratings. When the announcement was made, HBO said in a statement to CNN: “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Viewership is growing for this show. The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. That’s a lot less than Big Little Lies‘ 1.8 million viewers, but it’s a great start for a new show. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million.

Fans are debating quite a few plotlines on the show. One is whether Rue is actually in love with Jules, or if Jules is just a new “drug” for her, EW reported. In Episode 4, Ali said that Jules was a drug replacement, which confirmed many fan theories if Ali is right. The timing of Rue meeting Jules right as she got out of rehab lends itself to this theory. Rue also had a really tough time when Jules didn’t respond positively to her kiss, although that might indicate love just as much as it could indicate a drug replacement. EW pointed out, though, that many of Rue’s scenes with Jules have the same dreamy filming effect that is shown when she’s on drugs, so that is definitely an interesting comparison.

The series is already exploring some pretty controversial topics in a no-holds-barred way, including high school bullying, statutory rape, issues faced by transgender students, drug overdoses, attempted rape, and more. It’s not an easy show to watch, but viewers are resonating with the show and can’t wait to see what happens next.